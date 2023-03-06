Puzzle & Dragons Launches JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Collaboration Puzzle & Dragons has an all-new collaboration happening right now featuring the characters of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure!

GungHo Online Entertainment has launched a brand new collaboration for Puzzle & Dragons as JoJo's Bizarre Adventure arrives with some gusto. Starting today and running all the way until March 19th, you'll have a chance to participate in special events featuring the cast of characters from the popular anime and manga, including exploring six exclusive dungeons for this event. We got the full rundown from the team below of everything you can experience.

Puzzle & Dragons: Take On The World

Dungeons aren't unbeatable with enough power. Test your strength against foes from across the franchise in 6 collab-exclusive dungeons.

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure lets players battle for a chance to win rewards, including JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Collab DISC – Gold. These DISCs can be traded at the Monster Exchange.

lets players battle for a chance to win rewards, including JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Collab DISC – Gold. These DISCs can be traded at the Monster Exchange. Father Pucchi Descended! Rewards players with a Father Pucchi drop for defeating the final boss. Players will also receive 2x Event Medal – Rainbow as a first-time clear reward. Multiplayer! Father Pucchi Descended! is a 3-player version of Father Pucchi Descended!

Rewards players with a Father Pucchi drop for defeating the final boss. Players will also receive 2x Event Medal – Rainbow as a first-time clear reward. JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Stand Rush! challenges players to use a specified character as a Leader in your team, bringing the drop rate up to 100% and guaranteeing drops such as Latent TAMADRA (Skill Delay Resist.) as a reward. Players will also receive one pull from the Clear Reward! ★6+ JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Egg Machine as a first-time clear reward. Multiplayer! JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Stand Rush! is a 3-player version of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Stand Rush!

challenges players to use a specified character as a Leader in your team, bringing the drop rate up to 100% and guaranteeing drops such as Latent TAMADRA (Skill Delay Resist.) as a reward. Players will also receive one pull from the Clear Reward! ★6+ JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Egg Machine as a first-time clear reward. [JOJO] Title Challenge! has a time limit and can only be challenged with a Fixed Leader and Helper. Players will receive the [JOJO] title as a first-time clear reward.

Retrieve and Exchange DISCs

Remember to collect DISCs to gain more powerful allies. Players can trade them in at the Monster Exchange for the collab-exclusive "Bow and Arrow." DISCs can be earned in the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure dungeon.

Special Bundles

Build your team up with powerful Hamon users, Stand users and villains included in special bundles:

30 Magic Stones & Dio Brando Egg Machine: Grants 30 Magic Stones and one pull from the Dio Brando Egg Machine for $29.99 USD. Players will also get a special JoJo's Bizarre Adventure BGM Set when they get Dio Brando for the first time.

Grants 30 Magic Stones and one pull from the Dio Brando Egg Machine for $29.99 USD. Players will also get a special JoJo's Bizarre Adventure BGM Set when they get Dio Brando for the first time. 20 Magic Stones & Jolyne Cujoh Egg Machine: Grants 20 Magic Stones and one pull from the Jolyne Cujoh Egg Machine for $19.99 USD. Players will also get a special JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Orbs Skin when they get Jolyne Cujoh for the first time.

Grants 20 Magic Stones and one pull from the Jolyne Cujoh Egg Machine for $19.99 USD. Players will also get a special JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Orbs Skin when they get Jolyne Cujoh for the first time. 30 Magic Stones & ★7 JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Egg Machine: Grants 30 Magic Stones and one pull from the ★7 JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Egg Machine for $29.99 USD.

Grants 30 Magic Stones and one pull from the ★7 JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Egg Machine for $29.99 USD. 2 Magic Stones & JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Egg Machine: Grants 2 Magic Stones and one pull from the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Egg Machine for $1.99 USD.