Puzzle & Dragons Starts New Collaboration With Kamen Rider

GungHo Online Entertainment has a new collaboration for Puzzle & Dragons as the world of Kamen Rider makes its way into the game.

GungHo Online Entertainment decided to launch a new collaboration for Puzzle & Dragons as they are bringing the characters and more from Kamen Rider. Starting today and running all the way through July 17th, you can ride into battle through nine event-exclusive dungeons with several fan-favorite character from Shin Kamen Rider. We got the full rundown of what to expect from the game below, as the content is live now.

Ride Into Battle

Take the fight straight to SHOCKER in nine event-exclusive dungeons.

Kamen Rider Showa Era & Kamen Rider Heisei Era are two dungeons that let players battle for a chance to earn rewards, including one pull from the Kamen Rider Memorial Egg Machine as a first-time clear reward and PAD Energy Item – Gold.

are two dungeons that let players battle for a chance to earn rewards, including one pull from the Kamen Rider Memorial Egg Machine as a first-time clear reward and PAD Energy Item – Gold. Shin Kamen Rider Colosseum! rewards teams headed by a specified leader character with a drop rate of 100% and will guarantee monsters such as Rainbow Metal Dragon. Puzzle & Dragons players will also receive one pull from the Clear Reward! ★6+ Kamen Rider Egg Machine as a first-time clear reward for defeating the dungeon on the Annihilation difficulty, and one pull from the Kamen Rider Memorial Egg Machine for the Legend difficulty. Multiplayer! Shin Kamen Rider Colosseum! is a 3-player mode of Shin Kamen Rider Colosseum!

rewards teams headed by a specified leader character with a drop rate of 100% and will guarantee monsters such as Rainbow Metal Dragon. Puzzle & Dragons players will also receive one pull from the Clear Reward! ★6+ Kamen Rider Egg Machine as a first-time clear reward for defeating the dungeon on the Annihilation difficulty, and one pull from the Kamen Rider Memorial Egg Machine for the Legend difficulty. [Masked Rider No.0] Title Challenge! is a time-limited dungeon that rewards skilled players with the [Masked Rider No.0] title as a first-time clear reward.

is a time-limited dungeon that rewards skilled players with the [Masked Rider No.0] title as a first-time clear reward. [Kamen Rider] Title Challenge! is a time-limited dungeon that can only be challenged using specified characters. Players will also receive the [Kamen Rider] title as a first-time clear reward.

is a time-limited dungeon that can only be challenged using specified characters. Players will also receive the [Kamen Rider] title as a first-time clear reward. Kamen Rider Wizard Descended! rewards players that defeat the boss with a guaranteed Kamen Rider Wizard All Dragon drop. Players will also receive "Rich Gold & Rainbow Metal Dragon x10 Pulls" as a first-time clear reward. Multiplayer! Kamen Rider Wizard Descended! is a 3-player mode of Kamen Rider Wizard Descended!

rewards players that defeat the boss with a guaranteed Kamen Rider Wizard All Dragon drop. Players will also receive "Rich Gold & Rainbow Metal Dragon x10 Pulls" as a first-time clear reward. Skill Leveling Dungeon Kamen Rider allows players to skill up their Kamen Rider Collab characters if they use them on their team.

Monster Exchange

Once you've collected your PAD Energy Items, trade them in at the Monster Exchange for event-exclusive characters like Masked Rider Stronger, Kamen Rider Zi-O, and Cyclone Bike. PAD Energy Items can be collected as drops from the Kamen Rider Showa Era and Kamen Rider Heisei Era dungeons. Additionally, Momotaros has been added to the Monster Purchase lineup in Puzzle & Dragons.

Puzzle & Dragons Special Bundles

You must build your forces to stand a chance against SHOCKER. Assemble a team of Riders with special bundles:

30 Magic Stones & Masked Rider (Coat) Egg Machine: Grants 30 Magic Stones, 5x Event Medal – Black, and one pull from the Masked Rider (Coat) Egg Machine for $29.99 USD. Players will also get a special Kamen Rider Collab BGM Set 2 when they get Masked Rider (Coat) from Shin Kamen Rider for the first time.

Grants 30 Magic Stones, 5x Event Medal – Black, and one pull from the Masked Rider (Coat) Egg Machine for $29.99 USD. Players will also get a special Kamen Rider Collab BGM Set 2 when they get Masked Rider (Coat) from Shin Kamen Rider for the first time. 30 Magic Stones & Kamen Rider Revi & Kamen Rider Vice Egg Machine: Grants 30 Magic Stones, 5x Event Medal – Black, and one pull from the Kamen Rider Revi & Kamen Rider Vice Egg Machine for $29.99 USD. Players will also get a special Kamen Rider Collab BGM Set when they get Kamen Rider Revi & Kamen Rider Vice for the first time.

Grants 30 Magic Stones, 5x Event Medal – Black, and one pull from the Kamen Rider Revi & Kamen Rider Vice Egg Machine for $29.99 USD. Players will also get a special Kamen Rider Collab BGM Set when they get Kamen Rider Revi & Kamen Rider Vice for the first time. 20 Magic Stones & Masker Rider No.2 Egg Machine: Grants 20 Magic Stones and one pull from the Masked Rider No.2 Egg Machine for $19.99 USD. Players will also get the special Kamen Rider Orbs 5 skin when they get Masked Rider No.2 (Coat) from Shin Kamen Rider for the first time.

Grants 20 Magic Stones and one pull from the Masked Rider No.2 Egg Machine for $19.99 USD. Players will also get the special Kamen Rider Orbs 5 skin when they get Masked Rider No.2 (Coat) from Shin Kamen Rider for the first time. 15 Magic Stones & Kamen Rider Wizard Egg Machine: Grants 15 Magic Stones and one pull from the Kamen Rider Wizard Egg Machine for $14.99 USD. Players will also get the special Kamen Rider Orbs 4 skin when they get Kamen Rider Wizard for the first time.

Grants 15 Magic Stones and one pull from the Kamen Rider Wizard Egg Machine for $14.99 USD. Players will also get the special Kamen Rider Orbs 4 skin when they get Kamen Rider Wizard for the first time. 15 Magic Stones & Kamen Rider OOO Egg Machine: Grants players 15 Magic Stones and one pull from the Kamen Rider OOO Egg Machine. Players will also get the special Kamen Rider Orbs 3 skin when they get Kamen Rider OOO for the first time.

Grants players 15 Magic Stones and one pull from the Kamen Rider OOO Egg Machine. Players will also get the special Kamen Rider Orbs 3 skin when they get Kamen Rider OOO for the first time. 20 Magic Stones & ★ 6+ Kamen Rider Egg Machine: Grants players 20 Magic Stones and one pull from the ★6+ Kamen Rider Egg Machine, guaranteeing a ★6 or ★7 Rarity character.

Grants players 20 Magic Stones and one pull from the ★6+ Kamen Rider Egg Machine, guaranteeing a ★6 or ★7 Rarity character. 1 Magic Stone & Kamen Rider Egg Machine: Grants 1 Magic Stone and one pull from the Kamen Rider Egg Machine for $0.99 USD.

