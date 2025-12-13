Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Inin Games, R-Type Dimensions III, Tozai Games

R-Type Dimensions III Announced For PC & Consoles

R-Type Dimensions III was announced this week, bringing the latest entry to the R-Type series to PC and consoles next Spring

Article Summary R-Type Dimensions III launches May 2026 on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch.

Battle the Bydo Empire with the advanced R-90 Ragnarok fighter in a new story-driven campaign.

Experience reimagined stages, intense boss fights, and modern 3D visuals with classic R-Type gameplay.

Expanded gameplay modes and fresh features build on the foundation of previous Dimensions titles.

ININ Games and Tozai Games announced the latest entry in the R-Type franchise, as R-Type Dimensions III is in the works for next year. The team boasts that this game will build upon the previous two titles in this series, bringing innovations to the action as you fly to shoot down a multitude of aliens that threaten humanity. Enjoy the trailer and info here as the game is currently earmarked for a May 2026 launch on PC and all three major consoles.

R-Type Dimensions III

In the distant future, humanity faces its greatest threat: the Bydo Empire, a horrifying, bio-mechanical life form capable of corrupting and absorbing anything it touches. Although humans once created the Bydo as a weapon, the experiment spiraled out of control. Now the Bydo exist beyond normal space and continually attempt to invade human reality. After multiple wars and near-extinction events, the Bydo return once again—stronger, more adaptive, and far more aggressive. To counter this new invasion, the Earth Space Corps develops a cutting-edge fighter: the R-90 Ragnarok, a next-generation R-Type craft. As the pilot of the R-90, you're deployed into hostile zones that warp between normal space and the twisted Bydo dimension.

Your mission: penetrate deep into enemy territory, dismantle the Bydo's core networks, and ultimately destroy the heart of the empire before it engulfs humanity completely… R-Type Dimensions III brings the intensity, precision, and creative enemy design of the arcade originals to a new generation. Every stage, boss, and projectile pattern has been rebuilt with high-end 3D graphics, enhanced animations, and richly detailed environments—while preserving the instantly recognizable atmosphere that defined R-Type's identity. Building on the legacy of R-Type Dimensions and R-Type Dimensions EX, Dimensions III has been completely re-envisioned with cutting-edge visuals and sounds, expanded gameplay modes, and a range of new features designed to deliver the most definitive modern edition of R-Type's classic era.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!