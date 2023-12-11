Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Diego Ras, QUByte Interactive, Raccoo Venture

Raccoo Venture Receives Official Launch Date This Week

Check out the latest trailer for the 3D action platformer Raccoo Venture, as the game will officially be released later this week.

Article Summary Raccoo Venture, a 3D action platformer, launches December 14 for consoles and PC.

The game is inspired by classic platformers and features a balance of fun and challenge.

In-game, players face puzzles, platform challenges, and battle Tattooed Armadillos.

Customize your raccoon with outfits and leverage magical abilities and companions.

QUByte Interactive and Diego Ras have announced this morning that their 3D adventure platformer titled Raccoo Venture is coming out this week. The indie game has been in development for a few years under the radar with little news being released for it. But today we learned it will come out on December 14, released for all three major consoles, as well as PC via Steam. We have more info about the game from the devs below, as well as the official launch trailer.

Raccoo Venture

Raccoo Venture is a spiritual successor to classics of the 3D platform genre. With a cute and charismatic protagonist, the game offers a fun adventure for casual players and a challenging experience for those seeking to collect all the secrets scattered throughout the levels. The Guardians joined their powers and created a sacred relic so powerful that it could contain the unpredictable forces of chaos, bringing balance to the world. This relic possessed equal fractions of goodness and evil, and to prevent it from falling into the wrong hands, the Guardians divided it into small parts and hid it in the middle of the forest. After that, the Guardians were never heard of again. Years later, creatures known as the Tattooed Armadillos managed to find the relic, and the balance of the world is now in great danger. Only the sole heir to the Guardians' power can prevent this from happening.

Face platform challenges in various levels and worlds while defeating the Tattooed Armadillos that appear in your path. Collect coins, solve puzzles, discover hidden paths, find secret chests to receive incredible rewards, and obtain new outfits to customize the protagonist your way! Take advantage of magical abilities found throughout the levels to reach places that are inaccessible by conventional means. In Raccoo Venture, our raccoon hero is accompanied by his friend, Pru, a dove, to advance in some sections of the game. Pru brings a unique gameplay experience to the adventure, with flight mechanics and stamina management.

