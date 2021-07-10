Ragnarock Receives Release Date For Oculus & Steam VR

Indie developer and publisher WanadevStudio revealed the release date for Ragnarock as the game comes to both Steam VR and Oculus. The VR rhythm game that will have you rocking out in the age of the Vikings will be released on both platforms on July 16th, 2021. The title has been in Early Access for a minute now and has been getting some cool attention for the gameplay and music. Now you can experience it yourself next week. You can read up more about the game here with the latest trailer.

Are you ready to rock? Ragnarock is a solo/multiplayer VR rhythm game in which you play a viking captain competing in a ship race. With your two hammers, crush the incoming runes in sync with epic viking music. Keep hitting the runes perfectly to accumulate combo energy in your hammers, and you will be able to activate a speed boost! Viking music: The tracklist is curated with love and care and will be regularly updated. Unleash the drummer in you and play to the epic rock and metal tracks of Alestorm, Gloryhammer, Wind Rose and many more. All have a festive viking/celtic/pirate style, which will make you feel the viking power in you!

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Ragnaröck – Early Access Trailer (https://youtu.be/39t-lWJvaA4)