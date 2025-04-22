Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Digital Vortex Entertainment, Troglobytes Games

RailGods of Hysterra Releases New Cinematic Story Trailer

Check out the latest trailer for the game RailGods of Hysterra, as we get a cinematic preview of the story ahead of Early Access

Article Summary Watch the new cinematic and story trailer for RailGods of Hysterra, out May 7, 2025 on Steam Early Access.

Immerse yourself in a Lovecraftian world where Dreamers and RailGods confront cosmic terror.

Experience thrilling gameplay solo or with friends in online co-op to defeat the Great Old Ones.

Upgrade your RailGod fortress to unlock powerful GodKeeper skills and master dark arts.

Indie game developer Troglobytes Games and publisher Digital Vortex Entertainment have dropped a new trailer for RailGods of Hysterra ahead of Early Access. This is both a cinematic trailer and a story trailer rolled into one, as the team gives us a better explanation as to what's happening in this post-apocalyptic Lovecraftian horrorscape title. Enjoy the trailer here as the game arrives in Early Access on Steam on May 7. 2025.

RailGods of Hysterra

In RailGods of Hysterra, the world has been devastated by the arrival of the Great Old Ones –cosmic beings of unimaginable power. As a Dreamer, awoken from the Dreamlands and inseparably bound to your RailGod, you must survive in a reality twisted by madness. Shuttle between the last outposts while exploring gloomy, mysterious landscapes haunted by sinister cultists and nightmarish creatures inspired by Lovecraft's narrative universe.

Born from forbidden rituals and unholy magic, your RailGod is no mere machine but a sentient locomotive, pulsing with eldritch life. It craves the flesh of your enemies, demanding their sacrifice as fuel for its relentless journey. This colossal fortress on wheels is not just your stronghold – it's your most terrifying weapon against the unspeakable horrors of Hysterra. Upgrade its Carriages with sinister innovations, and as your bond deepens, you'll unlock the power to battle the titans and witness the downfall of the Great Old Ones.

Play solo or team up with up to four friends in online co-op, working together to scavenge for supplies, craft tools and weapons, and build your ultimate fortress on rails. Expand and share your knowledge of dark arts and forgotten magic rituals, unlocking powerful GodKeeper skills as you plan your journey along the Endless Railways, face new threats together, and combine your strengths to evolve your RailGod into a force capable of challenging the Great Old Ones themselves.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!