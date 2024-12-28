Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Digital Vortex Entertainment, RailGods of Hysterra, Troglobytes Games

RailGods of Hysterra Shows Off World in Latest Trailer

Explore more of the Lovecraftian-inspired world and settings for RailGods of Hysterra, as the latest trailer highlights its landscapes

Article Summary New RailGods of Hysterra trailer reveals Lovecraftian landscapes and iconic monstrous beings.

Survive apocalyptic chaos as Dreamers on a sentient, flesh-devouring train fortress.

Co-op gameplay for up to five players offers endless scavenging and crafting across eerie terrains.

Upgrade your RailGod to conquer eldritch horrors and confront the Great Old Ones.

Indie game developer Troglobytes Games and publisher Digital Vortex Entertainment dropped a new trailer a while back for their game RailGods of Hysterra, showing off more of the world. In case you haven't seen this one yet, the game is a co-op survival journey title for 1-5 players, set in a Lovecraftian-influenced landscape, where you'll team up to survive on a train rolling through a post-apocalyptic setting. The trailer reveals more of what that world looks like, and just how much of Cthulhu is everywhere. Enjoy the trailer here as the team is aiming for some kind of release in 2025.

RailGods of Hysterra

In RailGods of Hysterra, the world has been devastated by the arrival of the Great Old Ones –cosmic beings of unimaginable power. As a Dreamer, awoken from the Dreamlands and inseparably bound to your RailGod, you must survive in a reality twisted by madness. Shuttle between the last outposts while exploring gloomy, mysterious landscapes haunted by sinister cultists and nightmarish creatures inspired by Lovecraft's narrative universe.

Born from forbidden rituals and unholy magic, your RailGod is no mere machine but a sentient locomotive, pulsing with eldritch life. It craves the flesh of your enemies, demanding their sacrifice as fuel for its relentless journey. This colossal fortress on wheels is not just your stronghold – it's your most terrifying weapon against the unspeakable horrors of Hysterra. Upgrade its Carriages with sinister innovations, and as your bond deepens, you'll unlock the power to battle the titans and witness the downfall of the Great Old Ones.

Play solo or team up with up to four friends in online co-op, working together to scavenge for supplies, craft tools and weapons, and build your ultimate fortress on rails. Expand and share your knowledge of dark arts and forgotten magic rituals, unlocking powerful GodKeeper skills as you plan your journey along the Endless Railways, face new threats together, and combine your strengths to evolve your RailGod into a force capable of challenging the Great Old Ones themselves.

