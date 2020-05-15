Railroad Ink Challenge Chugs Along On Kickstarter

Railroad Ink Challenge, a game by Horrible Guild (formerly Horrible Games), has made over $329,000 on Kickstarter with nineteen days left to go for their campaign! Billed as a "roll and write"-style game, this game has players assume the role of a developer crafting tracks for the railway and for the highway with the end-goal of connecting as many routes as possible.

Three days ago, Railroad Ink Challenge made its funding goal near-instantaneously on Kickstarter, having met the base $21,610 needed to fund the project in just 40 minutes' time (the $21,610 figure is translated from 20,000 in Euro to United States Dollars). Now, Horrible Guild, the creators of Railroad Ink and its newly-funded sequel, have made over $329,000 on Kickstarter for their efforts. With stretch goals galore in the works, backers can rest assured that their money is well-spent when funding this game.

The rules for Railroad Ink Challenge, as noted by the Kickstarter campaign, are as follows:

A game of Railroad Ink Challenge is played over 7 rounds. The goal is to connect as many Exits to each other as possible by drawing Routes that can create Networks. The more Exits you connect to the same Network, the more points it will be worth. Bonus points can be earned for your Longest Railway, your Longest Highway, and by drawing on the Central Spaces of your Board. Further bonus points can be obtained by achieving the all-new Goals, but beware: the players who achieve them faster get greater rewards, so you'll have to keep an eye on what your opponents are doing and try to complete the Goals before they do. A different set of Goals will be available each time, so no game will be the same.