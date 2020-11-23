Raising The Cap: Understanding Levels 41 – 50 In Pokémon GO

Levels 41 – 50 will be released in Pokémon GO in less than two weeks. In fact, they have already rolled out in Australia, Niantic's official, recurring test subjects. Now, there's a lot going around online about what these levels will ask trainers to earn as far as XP goes, and how difficult it will be to obtain XL Rare Candy to power-up your Pokémon as you level up. Things may not be as dire as they seem, though. Let's take a look.

So, XP is important again in Pokémon GO. Leveling up is going to be task-based now, with more than just XP grinding, but XP matters in a big way. Just take a look below at how much you need to obtain each level above 40 right here:

Level 41: 26,000,000 XP

Level 42: 33,500,000 XP

Level 43: 42,500,000 XP

Level 44: 53,500,000 XP

Level 45: 66,500,000 XP

Level 46: 82,000,000 XP

Level 47: 100,000,000 XP

Level 48: 121,000,000 XP

Level 49: 146,000,000 XP

Level 50: 176,000,000 XP

If it's looking like the amount of XP needed to level up in Pokémon GO is increasing at a faster rate than the power-levels in Dragon Ball Z did, that's because it is. However, don't fret! While there will surely be some whales racing to be the first-ever Pokémon GO player to hit Level 50, this is meant to be a long-term aspect of the game. Niantic spoke recently about being a "forever franchise," so if you're not Level 50 in a couple of months, that's okay. You're not really supposed to be. This is designed to be very difficult so that, when it's earned, it's incredibly rewarding. Take it easy and have fun with these!

Also, some good news out of Australia. Some Pokémon GO players have taken to panic, as they do, after hearing about the XL Candy system. XL Candy will be needed to power Pokémon up past Level 40. Now, regular candy can convert into XL Candy at the rate of 100 Candies per XL. Trainers didn't like hearing this, as that would mean it would take tens of thousands of Candies to totally max out a Pokémon. That's not entirely the case, though. Niantic, at their press conference, underlined that while XL Candy can be obtained by combining Candy, the main way to obtain it is normal gameplay.

Popular Australian Pokémon GO content creator ZoëTwoDots elaborated on this during the current testing phase:

"XL Candy is not rare #PokemonGO. From my perspective, converting 100 candy to 1 XL is purely for long time players to have value in their redundant excess candy. 217 XL candy today just from catching, hatching & transferring. So far I have also obtained XL through trading."

All will be revealed soon, fellow trainers, as this update will be released for all very soon.