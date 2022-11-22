Ramattra's Overwatch 2 Gameplay Trailer Coming November 26th

Blizzard Entertainment revealed the new gameplay trailer for Overwatch 2 for their new incoming tank hero Ramattra will debut November 26th. It's a weird juxtaposition in that the team made the announcement about the trailer today as a way to tease their Double XP weekend that just kicked off, but isn't going to reveal it until Saturday. Why not just reveal it now instead of in the middle of an event makes little sense, but that's kinda where we're at with this one. We have more info on the character and the weekend's events below.

"Ramattra's story is complex and multifaceted, and his ultimate goal is to protect his people—but the cost of that goal is still to be determined. Originally a war machine, Ramattra shed his munitions for a shield to protect his people by promoting peace and tranquility. His ideals weren't far removed from his fellow Shambli monk, Zenyatta. However, Ramattra's story is one of hardships, trauma, and a magnified view of humanity's harsh realities. Harmony was replaced by dissonance, and Ramattra began to approach his convictions from a more pragmatic angle—justifying any means necessary to defend his fellow omnics. As the leader of Null Sector, Ramattra boasts incredible support from his people, and he is primed to impose his philosophies on our world. The leader of Null Sector is on a mission to create a better world for Omnics… no matter what it takes."

"We are thrilled to unveil a first-look gameplay trailer this Saturday, November 26! With two distinct forms, Omnic and Nemesis, allowing players flexibility in protecting their teams, Ramattra is bound to be an intimidating addition to the Overwatch 2 hero roster. In addition to seeing the imposing gameplay of Ramattra and login rewards, players will be able to earn additional perks all weekend:

November 22 – November 26: Junker Queen "Five Fingers" Highlight Intro

November 26: Junker Queen "Five Fingers" Highlight Intro November 27 – December 2: Kiriko "On the Wind" Highlight Intro

December 2: Kiriko "On the Wind" Highlight Intro Double XP Matches: November 24 – November 28"