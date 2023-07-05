Posted in: Capcom, Games, Street Fighter 6, Video Games | Tagged: Rashid, street fighter

Rashid Makes His Way To Street Fighter 6 As First DLC Character

Capcom finally revealed the first DLC character on the way to Street Fighter 6, as Rashid makes his return to the franchise this month.

Fun news from Capcom this afternoon as they revealed the first DLC character for Street Fighter 6, as Rashid makes his grand return. The Middle Eastern fighter who loves tech made his debut in Street Fighter V, becoming a popular favorite among fans as one of the best new additions to the series. Now he will make his return in all modes of the game on July 24th, both as a purchasable character and as part of the year 1 Character Pass. You can check out more about him below, along with the latest trailer showing off his skills.

Rashid storms onto the scene with new and classic moves characterized by parkour and lightning-quick movements, including:

Arabian Cyclone : A new special move that performs a spinning kick and conjures up a whirlwind; can be used as a standalone blow, or transitioned into Rolling Assault or Wing Stroke

: A new special move that performs a spinning kick and conjures up a whirlwind; can be used as a standalone blow, or transitioned into Rolling Assault or Wing Stroke Arabian Skyhigh : A new double jump move that keeps opponents guessing on where Rashid will land from the air

: A new double jump move that keeps opponents guessing on where Rashid will land from the air Super Rashid Kick : Level 1 Super Art that unloads a devastating kick while soaring forward and up through the air

: Level 1 Super Art that unloads a devastating kick while soaring forward and up through the air Ysaar : Previously Rashid's V-Trigger move in Street Fighter V, this Level 2 Super Art summons a slow-moving whirlwind projectile that can be used to pressure opponents

: Previously Rashid's V-Trigger move in Street Fighter V, this Level 2 Super Art summons a slow-moving whirlwind projectile that can be used to pressure opponents Altair: Rashid's Level 3 Super Art calls forth a tempest that lifts opponents before he rains down on them with a monsoon of powerful blows

"Be sure to check out all of Rashid's moves when he's available in Street Fighter 6 later this month! Rashid will be unlocked for owners of the Deluxe Edition, Ultimate Edition, or Year 1 Character Pass. Players can also try out Rashid for free for one hour with one Rental Fighter ticket, obtainable in the in-game Fighting Pass."

World Tour: Meet Rashid in the all-new Street Fighter 6 story mode to learn and apply his moves to your custom avatar's move set, discover more about his background, and increase your bond with this newest Master

Fighting Ground : Rashid hops onto the scene as the 19th playable character, with new and unique moves for players to master

: Rashid hops onto the scene as the 19th playable character, with new and unique moves for players to master Battle Hub: Players can grab Rashid-related gear, emotes, and more through this month's "Rashid Arrives!" Fighting Pass

