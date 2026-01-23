Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Panic Inc., Ratcheteer DX, Shaun Inman

Ratcheteer DX Confirmed For March 2026 Release

After being first introduced over the Summer, Ratcheteer DX has been given a launch date as it arrives for PC and Steam in March

Article Summary Ratcheteer DX launches March 2026 for Nintendo Switch, PC, Mac, and Steam with enhanced features.

Classic Playdate favorite reimagined in full color, inspired by Game Boy Color and Nintendo DS eras.

Explore 250+ rooms, master eight tools, battle six bosses, and uncover secret challenges.

Enjoy a revamped 8-bit soundtrack, multiple visual modes, and support for 10 languages.

Solo indie game developer Shaun Inman and publisher Panic Inc. have confirmed that Ratcheteer DX will be released in early March. In case you missed this one, this game was originally released for the Playdate as just Ratcheteer, but has gone through an extensive upgrade to where the game now plays as it came from the Game Boy Color/Nintendo DS era of mobile gaming. Enjoy the latest trailer and info here as the game will arrive for the Nintendo Switch, Steam for PC and Mac, and the Mac App Store, on March 5, 2026.

Ratcheteer DX

The surface has been claimed by an Impact Winter, but beneath the ice and earth, mankind hibernates. As a young apprentice mechanic, you wake up in the dark. The Power Plant is offline. The Water Treatment Plant seems to be too. The Cryo Colony is in danger! What begins as a simple trip to fetch your mentor's wrench sets off a winding journey through the caverns below to a vast Snowcean above to rescue friends, foes, and strangers alike.

Along the way, you'll find and master eight unassuming tools, each opening new paths for exploration. Starting with just the Crank Lantern to light your first steps into the dark and the Wrench Sword to swing at what you find lurking in it, you'll be bounding, drilling, gliding, stomping, and dashing your way across the world of the Ratcheteer by the time you reach the end. Originally released for the black-and-white Playdate, this updated version reimagines the game in full color with a CD-quality stereo soundtrack and support for 10 languages.



Explore more than 250 rooms across six regions and six dungeons

Master eight unassuming tools and maybe even an alien language

Challenge six unique bosses (can you find the secret boss rush time trial?)

Play in full Color, Pea Soup green, Playdate gray, or high contrast black-and-white (with optional scanline, grid, and dot overlays)

Listen to Matthew Grimm's 8-bit masterpiece with CD-quality stereo sound

Experience an original story in 10 supported languages

