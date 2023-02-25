Ravenbound Is Headed For PC At The End Of March Check out the latest trailer for Ravenbound as the game will be coming to PC via Steam at the end of March.

Indie developer and publisher Systemic Reaction revealed they are releasing their upcoming open-world roguelike Ravenbound in late March. In case you haven't seen this game yet, the story is set in a Scandinavian fantasy land populated by creatures and beings that have been inspired by those fairytales and folklore. Your character has been charged with clearing the land of the darkness within it, aided by the use of a power weapon bestowed to you by the gods. Enjoy the trailer below, as the game will be released on Steam on March 30th, 2023.

"Ravenbound is an action-packed roguelite set in Ávalt, a beautiful fantasy world filled with dangerous creatures inspired by Scandinavian folk tales. You are the Vessel, and within you is the Raven – a powerful weapon forged by the ancient gods to rid the land of darkness. Use skill and wit to defeat ferocious enemies, become stronger and wiser with each run, and save Ávalt from the monsters that threaten its existence."

A Beautifully Deadly Open World: Freely explore a unique fantasy world inspired by Scandinavian folklore on foot or on the wings of the Raven. Choose where to go and which challenges to undertake, but beware: this land and its creatures are ever-changing, giving rise to new foes, locations, and trials when you may least expect it!

Freely explore a unique fantasy world inspired by Scandinavian folklore on foot or on the wings of the Raven. Choose where to go and which challenges to undertake, but beware: this land and its creatures are ever-changing, giving rise to new foes, locations, and trials when you may least expect it! Intense Action-Roguelite Combat: Arm yourself with steel imbued with magic and face off against fantastic creatures like trolls, huldras, and the fearsome undead draugr in fast-paced, up-close combat where tactics are everything. Each Vessel has just one life to sacrifice, but the abilities you attain will benefit the next Vessel that rises in your place.

Arm yourself with steel imbued with magic and face off against fantastic creatures like trolls, huldras, and the fearsome undead draugr in fast-paced, up-close combat where tactics are everything. Each Vessel has just one life to sacrifice, but the abilities you attain will benefit the next Vessel that rises in your place. Play Your Cards Right: Ravenbound's deck-building feature gives you access to more powerful gear and weapons with each new life. Expand your deck when you die, but pick carefully: these are the cards your next Vessel will draw. Improve your deck to give each Vessel the best chance to survive and bring the Raven closer to victory.