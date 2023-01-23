Ravensburger Announces Lord Of The Rings Adventure Book Game The Lord Of The Rings will be getting a new adventure book tabletop game as Ravensburger announced a new title featuring the IP.

Ravensburger has announced a brand new adventure book game as they will be adding The Lord Of The Rings to their series. Officially being called The Lord of the Rings Adventure Book Game, this will play like the previous two storybook titles (The Wizard of Oz and The Princess Bride), in which you will explore the story page by page. Up to four players can experience the story as you will venture to take The One Ring to Mount Doom. The game will be available for pre-order exclusively on Target's website on January 31, 2023, for $35. We have more info about the game below as we wait to see how long it will stay a Target exclusive.

"In The Lord of the Rings Adventure Book Game, ​​Sauron's shadow has fallen across Middle-earth, and the One Ring must be destroyed. In order to complete their daunting quest, players will need to work together to help cherished Lord of the Rings characters journey from The Shire to the fires of Mordor, all while avoiding the Eye of Sauron. As the third entry into Ravensburger's "adventure book" line, the game allows fans to uniquely play and relive iconic The Lord of the Rings storylines and moments in "chapters" that are experienced over eight different, thoughtfully designed board game "pages."

"Featuring gorgeous art and detailed miniatures, the game allows for flexible play for solo or cooperative family gaming, so players can choose their style of adventure. "The Lord of the Rings' immersive story world unfolded perfectly in our adventure book board game format," said Shanon Lyon, Game Development Manager at Ravensburger. "We designed the game to capture the detail and thoroughness that The Lord of the Rings' fans have come to know and love from Ravensburger games. The thrill of the series' iconic moments truly jumps off the board game 'pages.'"