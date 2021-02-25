Ravensburger North America Reveals Their 2021 Board Games Lineup

Ravensburger North America revealed their 2021 lineup for board games on the way with a few awesome surprises! The big names jumping out from this list are they we're getting a game for the movie Alien as well as one for the '90s Disney animated show Gargoyles! Those are two cool properties to snag, and if they do them justice like The Princess Bride game they made last year, they'll do well. We also got some Marvel and Mickey Mouse titles in the mix, and one from, of all companies, Taco Bell. Yeah, we're getting a Taco Bell card game. The only one announced that we haven't listed is the GraviTrax PRO, which al already covered a few days ago. The company will also be releasing a few train sets by BRIO as they make some battery-operated toys for younger kids that can take a beating. We have the full list for you below with their release dates and prices, along with a few images of what's to come.

Alien: Fate Of The Nostromo

Executive Officer Kane is dead and the Alien stalks the halls of the Nostromo. Players must work together in this cooperative strategy game to craft items, fulfill objectives and complete one of five final missions. Choose your next move carefully, as the Alien could be just around the corner. Play solo or add Science Officer Ash to the game for a true challenge. (Ages 10+ / $29.99 MSRP / Available August 1st, 2021)

Disney Gargoyles: Awakening

Based on the fan-favorite Disney cartoon from the 1990's, Disney Gargoyles: Awakening is a cooperative strategy game. Players take the role of one of the heroes of the show—one of the Gargoyles or detective Elisa Maza—and work together to defeat Xanatos or Demona in one of four scenarios. Do battle on a three-dimensional cityscape board showing Manhattan as it was depicted in the cartoon. (Ages 10+ / $34.99 MSRP / Available August 2021)

Taco Bell Party Pack Card Game

Gather crunchy tacos, Freezes and other menu items to feed your Crew (Happier Hour Heroes, Drive Thru Divas, and more). While any menu items will fill them up, you'll need to satisfy your Crews' specific cravings to collect crave chips. When all the crave chips are gone, the game is over and the player with the most points wins! (Ages 8+ / $16.99 MSRP / Available June 2021)

Marvel Eye Found It! Card Game

The Eye Found It! game line from Ravensburger has sold over three million copies worldwide. Now, players can explore the Marvel Universe in the Marvel Eye Found It! card game. In each turn, players search their hand of beautifully illustrated cards for specific hidden objects. The first player to find a hidden item on one of their cards discards it and the player who empties their hand first wins the game! (Ages 3+ / $5.99 MSRP / Available August 2021)

Mickey and Friends Magical Treats

Mickey and his friends ordered lunch from a magical food truck, but their order arrived mixed up! Help them sort out their lunch by matching colors, food, characters, or the number of stars on each card. Mickey and Friends Magical Treats includes four card holders shaped like Mickey's gloves, making it easy for small hands to hold onto their cards. (Ages 8+ / $19.99 MSRP / Available August 2021)

BRIO Battery-Operated Steaming Train

This battery-operated toy train creates a realistic steam effect as it chugs along the tracks. The safe-to-touch steam effect uses water to create a cool vapor that comes out of the chimney. (Ages 3+ / $39.99 MSRP / Available March 2021)

BRIO Mickey Mouse Deluxe Set

Take Mickey Mouse and his friends on a railway adventure with the new BRIO Mickey Mouse Deluxe Set. Children can build the tracks into the shape of Mickey's head and send Mickey, Minnie, Daisy and Donald on a fun train ride. This deluxe set features 33 pieces including the BRIO Mickey Mouse Record & Play Station, the BRIO Mickey Mouse Battery Train, four character figures, 23 wooden tracks and more to start or add to their BRIO World collection. (Ages 3+ / $179.99 MSRP / Available Fall 2021)

BRIO Smart Tech Sound Deluxe Set

BRIO Smart Tech Sound adds an audio layer into BRIO's interactive Smart Tech line. Children can program actions like motion, colorful lights and "Record & Play" functions, plus add customized sounds via the Smart Tech Sound app. This deluxe set features 91 pieces including new 2021 accessories like BRIO Smart Tech Sound Train Service Station and BRIO Smart Tech Sound Tunnel Station. (Ages 3+ / $349.99 MSRP / Available Fall 2021)