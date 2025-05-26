Posted in: DreadXP, Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Dark Machine Games, White Knuckle

White Knuckle Releases New Content Roadmap To Launch

The team behind White Knuckle have released a new roadmap for content while in Early Access, as they aim for the game's full release

Article Summary White Knuckle reveals a new Early Access content roadmap for upcoming major updates and full launch plans

Two significant content updates are scheduled: one in Summer, followed by another in the Fall season

Players scale the perilous SUB-STRUCTURE 17, balancing precision climbing, speed, and resource management

Face evolving threats and enemies as new regions unlock, making every climb a tense, high-stakes challenge

Indie game developer Dark Machine Games and publisher DreadXP revealed a new content roadmap for White Knuckle, leading up to the game's full release. The game was dropped into Early Access on April 17 and has quickly become an indie favorite among streamers who have been trying to find the end of the game. Now we have an idea of what's to come.

As you can see by the graphic here, the team has two major content updates, one set to happen this Summer and another in the Fall. After that, the map gets a little hazy as its clear they don't have a defined date for Version 1.0. but they have plenty of plans of what they wan to add to the game. We'll just kick back for now and wait to see when all of these updates officially arrive.

White Knuckle

Thrust into the role of a lone climber; players must attempt to ascend SUB-STRUCTURE 17, an enormous, crumbling complex buried deep underground. With ten thousand meters of concrete and decay above and an encroaching ooze below, every climb is a race against time. Navigate perilous environments, using a blend of precision movement, sharp reflexes, and resource management to scale deteriorating walls, leap across perilous gaps, dodge traps, and avoid the deadly forces lurking in the shadows.

While speed is key to survival, players must also manage a limited inventory of tools and resources to avoid becoming encumbered and plummeting into eternity. Failure to quickly retrieve key items from your bag could result in a deadly fall, making resource management and quick thinking just as important as skillful climbing. The higher players ascend in the structure, the more dangerous the obstacles become, with each new region offering unique threats and challenges.

While you may be a lone climber, you are certainly not alone. Strange, malevolent denizens haunt the walls of SUB-STRUCTURE 17 and the horror intensifies as the environment itself becomes more hostile, forcing players to constantly adapt their strategies to survive. From the dry, dusty Silos to the putrid sewers of the Pipeworks and the haunted piers of Habitation, each area presents a distinct set of trials and enemies, all contributing to a sense of ever-growing tension. Run, jump, and climb to survive… or slip and face your doom. Every leap could be the last and it's a long way down…

