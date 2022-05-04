Ravensburger Releases Star Wars Puzzles For The First Time In U.S.

Ravensburger has revealed on Star Wars Day 2022 that they have officially released a new line of Star Wars puzzles for the first time in the U.S. Primarily the company, being an international entity, has been making a number of its products in Europe, and sometimes things they make don't always cross the pond. Now for the first time, those of us in America have a chance to pick up a dozen different puzzles, all of them ranging in designs, difficulty, and size. This brand new puzzle line includes designs that are suitable for both kids and adults, with the price ranges on them going from roughly $17-28. As you can see from the main image below, the difficulty can be quite challenging. We have more info on the puzzles below as they are all currently on sale through Amazon.

The new Mandalorian-themed puzzles feature many of the most loved (and infamous) characters including Grogu, the Mandalorian, Boba Fett, Moff Gideon, Dark Troopers, and many others. In addition to the traditional 2D-format puzzles, two of The Mandalorian puzzles (The Mandalorian: Grogu's Journey and The Mandalorian Helmet) showcase a unique puzzle layout, with shaped puzzles within their respective rectangular frames. The new line also includes several puzzles depicting scenes and characters from the classic Star Wars films. Some highlights include Boba Fett: Bounty Hunter, Star Wars Universe and Star Wars Challenge. The challenge puzzles are a great pick for detail-oriented Star Wars superfans. "We know that Star Wars is such a beloved franchise, and we are delighted to finally introduce these puzzles to the U.S.," said Thomas Kaepeller, President of Ravensburger North America. "With so many designs to choose from, there are truly puzzles for Star Wars superfans of all ages in this line."