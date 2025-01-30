Posted in: Games, NACON, Video Games | Tagged: Passtech Games, Ravenswatch

Ravenswatch Receives First Free Update With Nightmares Unleashed

Ravenswatch has released its first free update for all platforms today, as Nightmares Unleashed improves the game with some new content

Article Summary Ravenswatch's free update, Nightmares Unleashed, is now live for all platforms, adding new content and optimizations.

Dive into new activities like Sacrificial Idols, Astral Shrines, and exciting exchanges with The Refugees.

Face powerful new enemies like Abu Al Jaan and Melion, adding new challenges to the intense gameplay.

Explore varied attack patterns from Master Nightmares and await the arrival of two new co-op heroes soon.

A week after having been released on Nintendo Switch, Passtech Games and Nacon released the first free update for Ravenswatch. Players can download the free update, Nightmares Unleashed, right now, as they have improved and deepened multiple gameplay mechanics while adding additional content and optimization to the title as a whole. You can read the details below and see more in the latest trailer here.

Nightmares Unleashed Update

New activities make their appearance: Sacrificial Idols increase damage at the expense of heroes' health, Astral Shrines allow you to modify your build during a run, and The Refugees offer potentially fruitful exchanges. To reward exploration, closed chests are available on various levels. But before opening them, you'll need to obtain keys scattered around the map or during Blood Rituals by defeating a fearsome new enemy: the Cultist Summoner.

Two even more powerful enemies have been added: Abu Al Jaan, the ancestor of all Jinns, and Melion, once King Arthur's servant knight, now corrupted and transformed into a giant wolf. These Mini-bosses add a new dimension to the game experience, alternating with existing ones. Finally, the Master Nightmares now feature alternative attack patterns, which may surprise even the most seasoned players! This major update is the first in a long series. Two additional heroes will soon be available, offering unique co-op gameplay.

Ravenswatch

Ravenswatch is a top-down roguelike action game in which you play as heroes of tales and legends that must slay hordes of nightmarish creatures in nerve-racking fights. It can be played solo or with up to four players in co-op. Play as nine heroes, each with a unique twist and individual gameplay, including Little Red Riding Hood, who suffers from lycanthropy; Sun Wukong, the fallen monkey king; the Snow Queen with her evil powers; and many other familiar characters who have a darker side and are more violent than you might remember. The Nightmare has invaded the world of dreams and is corrupting everything in its wake. Faced with this evil, the Ravenswatch is gathering heroes from tales and legends from all over the world to lead a crucial battle and restore the fragile balance. But the heroes themselves have been corrupted. How deep do the roots of this evil go?

