Rayquaza Raid Hour Tonight: Get A Shiny Before It Leaves Pokémon GO

Tonight at 6PM local time is the one and only Rayquaza Raid Hour of 2020 in Pokémon GO. This Legendary Pokémon, the best Dragon-type attacker in the game, was introduced into Tier Five raids for the first part of Ultra Unlock, Dragon Week. With Deoxys scheduled to take its place on Friday morning, now is the time to add this dual Dragon/Flying-type monster to your Pokedex if you haven't already… and hopefully get that elusive Shiny Rayquaza.

Defeating the dragon

Make sure you don't miss our complete Rayquaza Raid Guide . Level 40 trainers using the Best Friend bonus and maxed out Ice-type counters to exploit the double weakness that Rayray has to ice can allow players to duo the Dragon. For all other trainers, three to five players with any mixture of the top counters will be able to bring down Rayquaza.

When will Rayquaza return?

Niantic knows the usefulness of their most popular Dragons, evidenced by the long absence and delayed Shiny release of Palkia and Dialga. We would predict that Rayquaza will return to raids no sooner than GO Fest 2020, likely a full year off from now.

Finding other players

Before Remote Raid Invites, many Pokémon GO players would watch gyms, waiting to see if trainers entered them. However, Niantic has recently made changes that make Raid Hour easier, including the long-anticipated change where Raid Passes are not consumed until the battle begins. Taking this into consideration, those trainers without a group to raid with can open up raid lobbies showing others that they are interested, and then, if no one else enters, they can leave without being charged a Pass. Rural players with no gyms around can also rejoice, as Reddit, Discord, and Facebook is filled with Pokémon GO players looking to invite people to Remote Raids. Not only can trainers battle Rayquaza during their own hour, but they can now continue to play Raid Hour as long as it's going on somewhere in the world.

Bleeding Cool wishes those looking for a Shiny Rayquaza good luck, and stay tuned for our upcoming Raid Guide for the next Tier Five boss: Deoxys.