Posted in: Game Hardware, Games, Razer, Video Games | Tagged: gaming mouse, Gigantus V2 Pro, Mouse Mat, Viper V4 Pro

Razer Has Launched The Viper V4 Pro & Gigantus V2 Pro

Razer has two new items on the market this week as they revealed both the Viper V4 Pro gaming mouse and the Gigantus V2 Pro mouse mat

Article Summary Razer launches Viper V4 Pro mouse and Gigantus V2 Pro mouse mat with pro-level gaming upgrades.

Viper V4 Pro features ultra-fast wireless, 8,000 Hz polling, and up to 180 hours of battery life.

New mouse delivers up to 50,000 DPI, Frame Sync tech, and advanced customization for esports play.

Gigantus V2 Pro offers five speed ratings and tailored foam for optimal precision and stopping power.

Razer dropped two new items this week that pretty much complement each other, as players can get their hands on the new Viper V4 Pro gaming mouse and the Gigantus V2 Pro mouse mat. As you can tell by the model names, both of these are improvements on the last generation, with the mouse having some new tech and upgrades to enhance the performance, while the mat serves as a smooth and comfortable surface for any PC gamer to jump on. We have mroe details about both below as they're available now online and in select locations.

Get The Edge Over Your Opponents With the Razer Viper V4 Pro

At the highest levels of competitive play, milliseconds decide rounds and series. Built with direct input from pros, the Viper line has long been a fixture in top‑level competition, while the Gigantus line remains a trusted choice for gamers seeking reliable control. Together, they form a pro‑level combo built to outpace the fastest plays in today's games, bringing quicker response and more consistent control than any other pairing out there. Engineered for claw and fingertip grips, it sharpens pro-level fundamentals such as latency, tracking integrity, and click consistency, so players can focus on competing, not configuring.

While the DeathAdder V4 Pro was the first to debut this next‑gen wireless platform, the Viper V4 Pro pushes the boundary even further – now delivering ultra‑fast latency with averages as low as 0.204 ms for clicks and 0.36 ms for motion, and true 8,000 Hz polling in both wireless and wired modes. Thanks to improved wireless efficiency and sensor optimizations, the Viper V4 Pro is around 2.5 times faster in motion latency and achieves up to 180 hours of battery life (at 1,000 Hz), nearly double the play time compared to equivalent wireless gaming mice options.

Next level precision with up to 50,000 DPI, 930 IPS, and 90 G acceleration, now featuring Frame Sync, the first sensor technology in the market to align sensor frames with the mouse's scanning and polling cycle for just-in-time scanning and reporting. This minimizes motion latency even further, allowing for faster and more responsive aim, all while improving battery efficiency by eliminating redundant sensor updates. The sensor also includes advanced software tools such as Dynamic Sensitivity, Mouse Rotation, 1 DPI step adjustments, Sensitivity Matcher, Asymmetric Cut Off (26 levels), and Smart Tracking to elevate gameplay and make it easier to port settings between different setups.

Optical scroll wheel tuned for esports that is 3.3 times more reliable and consistent than traditional mechanical designs. It offers more precise scrolling and helps prevent unintended scroll inputs during weapon swaps, ability cycling, or inventory navigation. Redesigned with a completely updated switch architecture, delivering ultra-fast response times and up to a 100-million-click lifecycle. It retains true mechanical tactile feedback while leveraging optical actuation for crisp, consistent clicks with zero debounce delay, eliminating double‑click issues common in mechanical switches.

Find Comfort and Speed With the Gigantus V2 Pro

The Razer Gigantus V2 Pro is the latest evolution of the Gigantus line. Designed with five distinct speed ratings and matching foam firmness, players are now able to choose a mouse mat that best suits them, no matter the playstyle. Developed and rigorously tested with pro players such as NiKo, Faker and Zellsis, each speed rating reflects the different demands of roles from riflers to duelists to ADCs. Foam firmness that fits each playstyle. Each speed rating is paired with a specific GlideCore foam type to deliver a tailored feel and stopping power, from cushioned, precise stopping power on Max Control to a firmer, faster response on Max Speed.

Together, the Razer Viper V4 Pro and Razer Gigantus V2 Pro deliver the ultimate competitive pairing that covers mouse, surface, and tuning. The mouse focuses on ultra-low latency, advanced sensor control, and a pro-validated shape. The soft gaming mouse mat range offers clear, playstyle-specific options that simplify the decision between control and speed. More than just a faster click, this combination reflects Razer's continued focus on performance-driven design, collaborative development with esports professionals, and gear that helps gamers turn practice into consistent performance on the big stage.

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