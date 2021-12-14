Razer Launches Star Wars Boba Fett Wireless Controller

Razer has released a brand new gaming controller for Xbox in partnership with Disney as we have a Boba Fett wireless controller. The team is preparing for the brand new TV series that's going to be released soon on Disney+, and they're celebrating in style with this special controller made to look like the infamous bounty himself. As you can see from the images below, they have designed the primary face to look like the helmet, complete with all the wear and tear from being out in the field tracking people down, while the charger is made to look like part of his chest armor. Here's a little more on the design from the team.

The limited edition controller's officially licensed design is inspired by Star Wars' fan-favorite bounty hunter, Boba Fett, and features the iconic character's helmet. Boba Fett made his first big-screen debut in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back in 1980, and is set to return to the screen as the lead character in The Book of Boba Fett this month exclusively on Disney+. The Razer Boba Fett Wireless Controller features pressure-sensitive triggers and textured grips to help players become the fastest in the galaxy. Gamers can also expect the included charging stand to quickly power up the controller in less than three hours with magnetic contacts that will ensure a tight and secure hold. Additionally, this latest controller customized by Razer is also Bluetooth compatible so players traveling the galaxy can enjoy optimized gaming for Xbox Game Pass on mobile devices.

It's a pretty cool design that hardcore Star Wars fans will enjoy and want to own in their collection. The controller and charger are available now for both Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S (as well as being able to work for PC) for $179 on Razer's website and selected retailers.