Razer Releases Huntsman V2 & TKL Gaming Keyboard

Razer revealed a brand new version of one of their gaming keyboards as the Huntsman V2 has been revealed with a TKL version as well. As you might suspect from the name, this is a top-to-bottom improvement over the previous version as they have adjusted everything to be faster and more responsive, as well as giving you easier access to volume control with a dial in the corner. They've also released the leaner and lighter version with the Tenkeyless (TKL) version that eschews the number pad, dial, and media keys in favor of portability. You can get the regular version for $190 with Clicky Purple Switches and $200 with Linear Red Switches, or the TKL version for $150 and $160, respectfully. We have more info on the keyboard for you here from the team.

The Huntsman V2 is available with Razer 2nd Generation Linear Optical Switches, which have been refined and tweaked based on player and user feedback. Foremost in these refinements is the addition of a silicon sound dampener, to reduce the 'clack' of the key bottoming out during use, which greatly improves the typing experience. The switches also feature more generous lubrication on the switches and stabilizers, for even smoother operation and increased noise reduction. The Razer 2nd Generation Linear Optical Switches use an infra-red beam of light to activate the switch signal, which completely eliminates debounce delay, the delay traditionally built into mechanical switch keyboards to ensure a contact signal is a true keypress. With no debounce delay, Razer 2nd Generation Linear Optical Switches can take advantage of Razer HyperPolling Technology, surpassing the 1000Hz polling rate of standard keyboards and ramping up to a blistering true polling rate of 8000Hz. These two high-speed, high-performance technologies combined give the Huntsman V2 near-zero latency for the fastest, most responsive gaming keyboard in the world.

Doubleshot PBT keycaps, for extra durability and resistance to wear, come as standard on the Huntsman V2. The two-stage molding process used in creating the keycaps results in fadeproof legends, even after hundreds of hours of use, with a textured finish for a secure fingertip grip and positive typing action. To improve keyboard acoustics, a series of sound dampening features have been added through the chassis, to absorb pings and thunks as the keys bottom out during use. A sturdy matte aluminum top plate keeps the keyboard rigid with minimal flex, even under the most intense key pounding, and a sculpted, ergonomic wrist rest fits perfectly to the front of the Huntsman V2 for added support and pressure relief during long sessions. The Huntsman V2 is equipped with a Multi-function Digital Dial and 4 dedicated, customizable media keys for extended usability outside of gaming. Fully programmable through Razer Synapse 3, the Huntsman V2 features 7 preset Razer Chroma lighting effects, with a selection of up to 16.8 million colors, for complete personalization. The hybrid on-board memory can be used to save settings, macros and color schemes for access anywhere, anytime, even without access to cloud storage.