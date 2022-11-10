Razer Reveals & Launches The Naga V2 Pro Mouse

Razer has launched a brand new model of one of their popular gaming mice as they unveiled the Naga V2 Pro Mouse. They actually released two versions of this model as you have the standard edition and the hyperspeed edition, both of which are designed to give you the best performance possible in a mouse no matter what game you're playing. But this design, as you can see from the image below, was specially crafted for MMO players who want everything they can control in a single mouse with a customizable thumb panel that you can swap out. You can choose at any time between the 12-Button Thumb Grid, an old-school six-button, or the standard two-button. Depending on how you feel like playing. The HyperSpeed doesn't have that option, only the 12-button is built-in with no swapping capabilities. Both versions are available today via their website for $200, while the HyperSpeed version is going for $110.

"The new Naga V2 Pro continues this legacy of excellence, with a series of upgrades and improvements that retain the shape and feel of the Naga series that players love, while focusing on the features that matter most to MMO players. Boasting 3 interchangeable side plates, 19+1 remappable buttons, 22 programmable controls, the new Razer HyperScroll Pro Wheel, Razer HyperSpeed Wireless, Razer Focus Pro 30K Optical Sensor, Razer Optical Mouse Switches Gen-3, and a range of charging and connectivity options, the Naga V2 Pro is a total upgrade on the Naga Pro, ready to meet the needs of today's gamers in every genre of game."

"The new Razer HyperScroll Pro Wheel brings near-unlimited customization to the Naga V2 Pro, with intelligent settings to customize scrolling action and feel. Users can toggle through 6 modes of scroll wheel settings, including a user-customized mode, all available within Razer Synapse 3 and accessible on the fly. With a Standard mode for more typical in-game selections, Distinct mode for easy, definitive scrolling and an Ultrafine mode for the highest number of inputs, the Naga V2 Pro has a further 2 presets; Adaptive scrolling, to give less resistance the faster the wheel is scrolled, and Free Scrolling for always-on accelerated scrolling."

"The Naga V2 Pro features the very latest in Razer's wireless technologies, both for connection and power. Boasting Razer HyperSpeed Wireless, the Naga V2 Pro enjoys a high-performance, low-latency connection for lag-free gaming while adaptive frequency monitoring and switching, allows gamers to enjoy a fast, uninterrupted wireless connection, even in the noisiest signal environments. For complete versatility and ease of use, the Naga V2 Pro can also be connected via Bluetooth or the included SpeedFlex Type C cable, to allow play while charging. Featuring tremendous battery life of up to 150 hours on HyperSpeed Wireless, or 300 hours on Bluetooth, the Naga V2 Pro can also be charged wirelessly, as it is compatible with the Razer Wireless Charging Puck and the Razer Mouse Dock Pro (both sold separately). The Naga V2 Pro also supports Razers multi-device wireless connection, allowing users who already own a Razer HyperSpeed-enabled keyboard to connect to the included Naga V2 Pro USB dongle, freeing up a USB port on their system."