Razer Reveals The Evolution Of The Kishi Mobile Gaming Controllers

Razer revealed new details today about the upgrades they're making to the Kishi mobile gaming controllers as they take on an evolution. This new model, which is just simply going to be called the Kisji V2, will come with a number of improvements over the previous model including tactile microswitch controls, dual multifunction buttons, a newly added share button for those of you who love to brag on social media, as well as the ability to access the Razer Nexus app on a single button push if you'd like. All of these changes were implemented to give you the best possible experience with games on your mobile devices, for both iOS and Android. You can read more about it below as the Android version is currently on sale for $100 through Razer's website and authorized retailers. Meanwhile, the iOS version won't be released until the Fall.

Razer's new upgrades to Kishi V2 take the company's 16 plus years of product expertise in the PC and Console gaming space and brings those advancements to handheld gamers. Inspired by Razer's award-winning Wolverine V2 console controllers, the Kishi V2 features the same high-quality inputs with all-new tactile microswitch controls bringing industry-leading enhancements to handheld gaming hardware. The new Share button allows gamers to quickly capture the perfect still or record video clips to share with followers and friends. The Kishi V2 also introduces dual multifunction buttons and the ability to launch the all-new Razer Nexus app with the push of a button. These improvements ensure the Kishi V2 is optimized for maximum performance while playing the latest streamed-AAA or mobile game releases. The Kishi V2's structural design has been reimagined with a simplified bridge providing a stable feel and universal smartphone compatibility. With ergonomics in mind, the Kishi V2 incorporates a comfortable grip in a highly portable form-factor. These design innovations bring greater accessibility and an improved user experience to every mobile gamer. The Kishi V2 has also been designed for maximum compatibility and will work with current and upcoming Samsung and Google Pixel phones that are coming to market this year.