Read Only Memories: Neurodiver Receives Q3 2023 Release Window Chros Worldwide and MidBoss confirmed this week that Read Only Memories: Neurodiver is set for release in Q3 2023.

Indie developer MidBoss and publisher Chorus Worldwide confirmed that Read Only Memories: Neurodiver will be released sometime in Q3 2023. The word came down during IGN Fan Fest this weekend as the team showed off more of the game in a brand new trailer, which you can check out at the bottom. The game has been in development for a while as the team who previously brought you 2064: Read Only Memories have been working to bring you a different kind of cyberpunk story that will take you through the streets of Neo-San Francisco. Enjoy the trailer and the info about the game, as players can get the game on Nintendo Switch, Xbox One & Series X|S, PlayStation 4 & 5, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store later this year.

"Read Only Memories: Neurodiver, the next mystery adventure set in the world of MidBoss' 2064: Read Only Memories. Return to the vibrant cyberpunk world of Neo-San Francisco from 2064: Read Only Memories, filled with friendly and familiar faces including Jess Meas, the gene-spliced, hybrid lawyer, TOMCAT, the notorious hacker, and Lexi Rivers, former police officer turned private eye. Use the Neurodiver to search the memories in which the rogue esper, Golden Butterfly hides. Read Only Memories: Neurodiver's Deep Dive mechanic enables ES88 to identify, manipulate, and repair fragments found in her subject's memories."

"Neurodiver will introduce new characters, locations, and mechanics, including the ability to dive into and repair other characters' memories, as well as overhauled art and an unsolved case to crack with multiple endings. Take on the role of ES88, a telepath with the ability to delve into memories employed by MINERVA, a powerful organization specializing in neurotechnology and extrasensory projection phenomena. Tasked with tracking down the Golden Butterfly, a naturally gifted psychic on the loose and wreaking havoc through the subconscious minds of Neo-San Francisco."