Regirock Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: January 2020

Regirock has now returned to raids, sharing the Tier Five Legendary boss crown with Kyurem for a short stay. It will be here starting now and running until tomorrow, December 13th at 10 PM local time. Let's take a look at the top counters to help trainers take down Regirock, a pure Rock-type, which can be encountered in its Shiny form. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on this Legendary from the Hoenn region, perfect your catching strategy, and understand Regirock's 100% IVs.

Top Regirock Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Regirock counters as such:

Shadow Metagross (Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash)

Mega Blastoise (Water Gun, Hydro Cannon)

Shadow Machamp (Karate Chop, Dynamic Punch)*

Metagross (Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash)

Shadow Swampert (Mud Shot, Hydro Cannon)

Mega Venusaur (Vine Whip, Frenzy Plant)**

Shadow Torterra (Razor Leaf, Frenzy Plant)

Venusaur (Vine Whip, Frenzy Plant)

Conkeldurr (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Lucario (Counter, Aura Sphere)

* Even though Karate Chop does win the algorithm here, Counter will be just fine. Don't worry about an Elite Fast TM.

** Keep in mind, you can only have one Pokémon Mega Evolved at a time. Blastoise far outranks Mega Venusaur here.

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow or Mega Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Regirock with efficiency.

Kyogre (Waterfall, Surf)

Breloom (Counter, Grass Knot)

Groudon (Mud Shot, Earthquake)

Empoleon (Metal Claw, Hydro Cannon)

Excadrill (Mud-Slap, Drill Run)

Swampert (Water Gun, Hydro Cannon)

Garchomp (Mud Shot, Earthquake)

Machamp (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Dialga (Metal Claw, Iron Head)

Landorus (Mud Shot, Earth Power)

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Regirock is going to be a bit of a tank and, due to its single typing, it doesn't have a double weakness. Go in with four trainers at the absolute minimum.

Catching Regirock

Regirock is very unusual in that its catch circle is placed over its, uh… over the lower part of its torso. While most Pokémon come through with that face circle, Regirock makes it very clear what he's about. In any case, it's a decently big circle if a bit of an unusual arc, but Golden Razz Berries plus the circle lock technique should make you catch far more of these than you lose.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in twenty.

When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Regirock will have a CP of 1784 in normal weather conditions and 2230 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!