Regirock Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: November 2021

Regirock will be back for a special Raid Hour tomorrow as part of the Mischief Unbound event in Pokémon GO. From 6 PM – 7 PM, raids will be taken over by this Rock-type Legendary Pokémon which can indeed be encountered in its Shiny form. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on Regirock, perfect your catching strategy, and understand its 100% IVs.

Top Regirock Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Regirock counters as such:

Shadow Metagross (Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash)

Mega Blastoise (Water Gun, Hydro Cannon)

Shadow Machamp (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Metagross (Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash)

Shadow Swampert (Mud Shot, Hydro Cannon)

Mega Venusaur (Vine Whip, Frenzy Plant)

Shadow Hariyama (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Shadow Torterra (Razor Leaf, Frenzy Plant)

Mega Gyarados (Waterfall, Hydro Pump)

Shadow Tangrowth (Vine Whip, Power Whip)

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Regirock with efficiency.

Conkeldurr (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Zarude (Vine Whip, Power Whip)

Lucario (Counter, Aura Sphere)

Kyogre (Waterfall, Surf)

Breloom (Counter, Grass Knot)

Garchomop (Mud Shot, Earth Power)

Therian Forme Landorus (Mud Shot, Earthquake)

Empoleon (Metal Claw, Hydro Cannon)

Groudon (Mud Shot, Earthquake)

Samurott (Fury Cutter, Hydro Cannon)

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Regirock is a tank. Four trainers will be the minimum number to beat this boss, but if you cannot guarantee the top Pokémon and moves, my advice would be to enter with five or more trainers.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in twenty.

When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Regirock will have a CP of 1784 in normal weather conditions and 2230 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!