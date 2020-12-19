Registeel Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: December 2020

Tomorrow, Saturday, December 19th, the second of three special December Raid Weekends will begin with the return of Registeel. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on this Steel-type Legendary Pokémon, perfect your catching strategy, and understand Registeel's 100% IVs.

Top Registeel Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Cobalion counters as such:

Mega Charizard Y (Fire Spin, Blast Burn)

Shadow Moltres (Fire Spin, Overheat)

Shadow Entei (Fire Fang, Overheat)

Shadow Machamp (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Reshiram (Fire Fang, Overheat)

Mega Charizard X (Fire Spin, Blast Burn)*

Shad0w Charizard (Fire Spin, Blast Burn)

Chandelure (Fire Spin, Overheat)

Mega Houndoom (Fire Fang, Flamethrower)*

Shadow Arcanine (Fire Fang, Flame Thrower)

*Please note that only one Mega can be active at a time as of this writing. If you're planning on Mega Evolving a Pokémon, the best bet is the top-ranked choice of Charizard Y.

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow or Mega Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Cobalion with efficiency.

Lucario (Counter, Aura Sphere)

Darmanitan (Fire Fang, Overheat)

Moltres (Fire Spin, Overheat)

Conkeldurr (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Blaziken (Counter, Blast Burn)

Entei (Fire Fang, Overheat)

Machamp (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Heatran (Fire Spin, Flamethrower)

Charizard (Fire Spin, Blast Burn)

Excadrill (Mud-Slap, Drill Run)

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Registeel will go down slightly easier than last week's special boss of Regirock. Three trainers with the above counters powered up would be able to do it, but your best bet is to go in with between four to six to guarantee a win.

Catching Registeel

Regirock, like Registeel, is very unusual in that its catch circle is placed over its crotch. Just keeping it a buck. Registeel has that lower body target. That crotch bullseye, if we're being honest.

Like Regirock as well, it's a decently big circle if a bit of an unusual arc, but Golden Razz Berries plus the circle lock technique should make you catch far more of these than you lose.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in twenty.

When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Cobalion will have a CP of 1398 in normal weather conditions and 1748 in boosted conditions.

Good luck catching the minty green Shiny Registeel, fellow trainers!