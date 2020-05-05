ReKTGlobal and TalentX Partner Up For Esports Management

Earlier today ReKTGlobal announced their new joint venture with TalentX to form a new Esports management company. TalentX Gaming is the newest gaming talent agency for esports athletes and streamers. This "talent first" company will help esports talent with development and social media monetization — something TalentX has done with the popular social media platform TikTok.

"TalentX Gaming is the formation of a unique and dynamic talent management company, combining ReKTGlobal's esports industry leading position and TalentX's meteoric and unprecedented success with TikTok content creators," saidReKTGlobal co-founder and CEO Dave Bialek. "This partnership now affords gaming and esports influencers and athletes with unparalleled support, insights and execution. TXG further cements ReKTGlobal as the most diversified and unequivocal leader in esports marketing."

ReKTGlobal is owned by popular artists and athletes such as Steve Aoki, Imagine Dragons, Nicky Romero, Rudy Gobert, Landon Collins and Taylor Fritz, and lead investor Nick Gross. TalentX is the brain-child of Tal Fishmen, who wanted TalentX to be about creators by creators. Fishman is known in the YouTube community as Reaction Time and boasts 23+ million followers. Jason Wilhelm will act as the CEO for this new joint venture, witch both companies acting as sister companies to help bring the world of esports to new heights.

"As creators and successful influencers ourselves, we understand what it takes to create content that can go viral and create new stars overnight," said TXG board member Tal Fishman. "Bringing our success together with ReKTGlobal will bridge the gap for gaming content creators and esports athletes who want to take their influence and personal brand power to the next level." This is an exciting opportunity and partnership in the ever-evolving and growing esports world. With new talent popping up daily, and new ways to play being introduced every week, now is an exciting time to be a part of this community. What are your thoughts on TalentX Gaming? Let us know in the comments below!