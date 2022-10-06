Reky Will Be Coming To All Three Consoles In The Near Future

Indie developer beyondthosehills and publisher RedDeer.Games confirmed that they will be bringing Reky to consoles sometime soon. The original version of the game was released on Steam back in May 2020 as it combined unique and refreshing technical drawing aesthetics with an elegantly designed set of logic puzzle challenges, all centered around a minimalist design to give you an interesting puzzle game. Also, the interesting choice of color scheme helped it out a little. Now with the help of a new publisher, it looks like all three major consoles will be getting their own version of the game sometime in the near future.

The team didn't really specify when it would be happening, nor did they really comment on whether or not this version of the game would be getting any special additions or changes. So we're basically assuming that you'll be getting the current version that's on PC. You can read a little bit more about the game below and check out the latest trailer to show you wish the console version will be like.

"This puzzle game is an eye-catching combination of minimalism and elegant design. The controls may seem simple to understand, but reaching the final floor will not be an easy task. A logic puzzle game, Reky marries an elegance of design with an architectural minimalist aesthetic to create an experience that is fresh, stylish, and satisfyingly challenging. The player interacts with the different puzzle elements of each level, shifting and moving them in order to create a path to the goal. Everything in the game is simple and functional, with only cubes, lines, exits, portals, and a dash of color used to create a large variety of brain-teasing challenges.

Elegant logic puzzles, escalating to extreme challenge levels

Aesthetics inspired by architectural minimalism

Crystal clear visuals

Beautiful ambient soundtrack

96 levels to test yourself across"