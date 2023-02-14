Renegade Game Studios Reveals Updated Axis & Allies: 1914 Axis & Allies: 1914 is officially coming back as Renegade Game Studios puts a new look and feel on a classic board game.

Renegade Game Studios announced this week they are bringing back another classic as Axis & Allies: 1914 returns with an updated look. The team have taken great care to bring back another title from the series, as the updated version will be the first in a series of classic Axis & Allies games being released under Renegade, with titles being rotated in and out. The company noted that future re-releases will be voted on by fans who join the Officer's Club forums to help determine which out-of-print titles are brought back. As for this new release, the Renegade printing will incorporate past errata and updates to the rulebook, as well as add more German (4) and British (2) infantry figures to the mix and 20 more plastic chips to improve the experience. We have more info on it below as this is currently up for pre-order for $100 to come out this August. And you can vote on the next game in their latest poll.

"With the assassination of the Archduke Franz Ferdinand of Austria by a Serbian nationalist in Sarajevo, a fuse is lit and the armies of Europe, and soon the entire world, will be on the march. This war will be like no other ever fought in human history. With the introduction of machine guns, flying machines, tanks and chemical weapons, casualties will be measured in the millions, and advances against the enemy measured in yards. Eight major powers struggle for supremacy. The Central Powers of Germany, the Austro-Hungarian Empire, and the Ottoman Empire are aligned against the great alliance of France, the British Empire, the Russian Empire, Italy, and eventually the United States."

What's New

Updated Renegade Limited Edition

Includes more German and British Empire infantry units, 30 more chips, and rulebook updates from official errata!

Features

Epic Axis & Allies gameplay set in World War I.

Over 400 plastic miniatures!

Extra large 34" x 32" game board for a greater play experience.

Axis & Allies: 1914 Contents Summary

2 Game Boards

8 National Storage Boxes

1 General Storage Box

1 Battle Board

1 Rulebook

36 Dice

120 National Control Markers (15 for Each Power)

190 Chips (70 Light Red, 25 Dark Red, 70 Light Blue, 25 Dark Blue)

Over 400 Plastic Miniatures 102 infantry 80 artillery 32 tanks 32 fighters 32 battleships 48 cruisers 32 submarines 48 transports

