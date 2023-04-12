Renfield: Bring Your Own Blood Revealed For PC On Steam Skybound Entertainment has revealed Renfield: Bring Your Own Blood, a new PC game based on the Universal Pictures vampire film Renfield.

Skybound Entertainment revealed a new PC game on the way based on the Universal Pictures' film Renfield, which they're calling Renfield: Bring Your Own Blood. Developed by Mega Cat Studios, you play as the titular character, carrying out missions for your master against whoever may be standing in your way. Channel the powers he has bestowed upon you as you slaughter enemies with weapons and abilities, chow down on the bugs around you, and wipe the slate clean of everything in sight. The game has been launched into Steam's Early Access this morning for $5, primarily to hype up the release of the film happening on April 14th, followed by a full release sometime this Summer.

"Inspired by the events of the movie, Dracula tasks players with a simple job – do everything he wants them to do for the rest of his immortal life. It's a demanding gig, but the benefits are great – immortality, mystic powers, and a high-fiber diet of mostly insects. Renfield: Bring Your Own Blood is a single-player adventure that combines the simplicity of one-touch gameplay with frenetic, room-based action for a new roguelite experience. With unique stages, dozens of enemies, diabolical bosses and enough weapons for a bug-powered bloody rampage, Renfield: Bring Your Own Blood shows players the ups and downs of serving the worst boss in history – Dracula."

"Renfield: Bring Your Own Blood captures the Renfield film universe with one-touch gameplay that innovates on the familiar roguelite recipe and takes inspiration from extraction shooter games. The simple controls allow players to clear rooms filled with frenetic action while environmental objects and collectibles will create new split-decision moments as players pick their path through hordes of enemies. Players will also deal with Dracula's constant and hilarious fetch quest demands that parallel the storyline from the movie."