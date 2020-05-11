Resident Evil 3 Board Game On Its Last 2 Kickstarter Backing Days

Steamforged Games' Kickstarter campaign for Resident Evil 3: The Board Game has reached its final two days of backing. Of their nearly $187,000 goal, through the support of over 6,300 backers thus far they have made well over $879,000 as of the time of writing this article.

During these final 48 hours of backing, Steamforged Games has revealed a bunch of new stretch goals for anyone who would like to back the campaign in the home stretch. Such goals include:

Nightmare Mode, a new game difficulty mode

Arrange Mode, a new challenge mode

Knife Mode, another new challenge mode

A "Helicopter Battle" Narrative Card, and

Another advanced player character (to be determined by popular vote!)

As to who the advanced player character options are on the ballot, the final determination will be between Murphy Seeker, Dario Rosso, and Tyrell Patrick. You can vote for your favorite choice by changing your profile picture on Kickstarter to one of three "pin"-style images, each featuring one of these characters. These can be found in the updates of the campaign.

For those of us who are still living under social distancing rules amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Steamforged Games has you covered. A special demo version of Resident Evil 3: The Board Game is available right now to play on Tabletopia. Their description for the game is as follows:

Based on the original video game, Resident Evil 3: The Board Game is a cooperative survival horror game for 1-4 players that can be experienced either through individual, one-shot scenarios, or as a 19+ hour campaign with an overarching storyline. Taking control of iconic characters like Jill Valentine and Carlos Oliveira, players will attempt to escape Raccoon City in the midst of a T-virus outbreak. All the while, the city danger level will be on the rise, the number of undead monsters will increase, and every decision will be crucial. To survive, players must carefully manage resources, make intelligent and meaningful decisions, and be wary of curveballs thrown by the tension deck—a mechanic carried over from the RE2 board game which will surprise players with unexpected threats to replicate the terrifying suspense of the video game.

Are you excited for this game's completion? Do you think it'll be a fun and scary pastime to enjoy with your friends and family? Let us know in the comments below!