Resident Evil 4 Is Getting The Vinyl Soundtrack Treatment

Capcom and Laced Records have another video game soundtrack on the way to vinyl as Resident Evil 4 is getting the special release treatment. The record label will be releasing a special soundtrack on four LPs, featuring remastered audio from the 2005 Nintendo GameCube title. The soundtrack has been remastered specifically for this release, which will be pressed onto audiophile-quality, 180g heavyweight vinyl LPs. Which will be housed in a special gatefold box set with brand new sleeve artwork by Boris Moncel. You'll have two different sets to choose from as you can get it in either a Standard Edition sold in stores with traditional black records, or the Limited Edition with "muddy gold" records, which are exclusive to the Laced Records store. Here's a little more added info from Laced about this release.

"Resident Evil 4 fundamentally changed the survival horror series by injecting action gameplay and moving to a more action-packed over-the-shoulder camera. The gaming world continues to celebrate it as one of the most tightly designed and inventive video games ever made — a true classic that inspired many other games across several genres. For the music score, composers Shusaku Uchiyama and Misao Senbongi ratcheted up the tension with layers of unsettling electronic sounds and percussion loops; and also created fan-favorite tracks "Serenity" and "Save Theme" suffused with anxious, atmospheric synths. "

This is a pretty awesome set to get your hands on if you're a Resident Evil fan. The full soundtrack has only been made available once before back in 2005 when it was released in Japan as part of a special box set that was later imported. Among all of the soundtracks in the franchise, this is strangely one of the most sought-after for that very reason. Even though these days you can pretty much hear it online whenever you want through the magic of YouTube, owning it has become a goal of the obsessed fans. Now they have their chance as you can pre-order the album for $80 on their website, with the album officially being shipped in June 2020.