Respawn Entertainment Looks To Be Making A New Game

According to the latest job postings from Respawn Entertainment, it looks like the company is working on a new IP. The Electronic Arts-owned developer has been riding high the past two years with Apex Legends, putting a new battle royale title into the mix that has still been going strong against competitors like Fortnite and Call Of Duty: Warzone. For a lot of fans, the general assumption at this point is that the company is either going to focus more efforts on that game or if you believe the rumors they're secretly working on Titanfall 3. But it turns out there's a new project on the docket as this listing for a Generalist Software Engineer clearly states they are working on a brand new IP. As to what the job could actually be working on, there's no indication at any point in the listing of what type of game it is or what they'll be developing. All we really know about it is that it probably won't be based in the Titanfall universe. You can read some of the qualifications below if you're looking for a new gig and think you might fit the bill.

Responsibilities: Investigate and solve challenges in all areas of development – whether it be gameplay, tools, audio, rendering, art, animation, AI, VFX, networking… or something unanticipated!

Empower teammates to use their strengths to their fullest, such as by collaborating to build useful tools, mentoring others, and tending to team health & culture.

While everyone has an area of focus, building a great game and fostering a great overall development experience is everyone's responsibility.

Active participation in promoting and building an inclusive work environment. Qualifications: Passionate about making, playing and understanding games.

Balanced approach between exploring new concepts and delivering finished work.

Comfortable in C/C++.

Working knowledge of vector math and linear algebra.