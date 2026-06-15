Posted in: Games, Indie Games, tinyBuild Games, Video Games | Tagged: Mandragora, ReStory

ReStory Releases New Trailer Alongside a Free Demo

The chilled-out electronics repair simulator ReStory has a brand-new trailer out today, as well as a free demo for Steam Next Fest.

Article Summary ReStory debuts a new trailer and a free Steam Next Fest demo, offering a first look at its chill electronics repair gameplay.

Set in Y2K-era Japan, ReStory lets you run a repair shop, restore retro gadgets, and manage customers and finances.

Players clean, replace parts, and rebuild nostalgic devices, including officially licensed Atari consoles and more.

ReStory mixes relaxing simulator mechanics with branching choices, where customer stories can shape multiple endings.

Indie game developer Mandragora and publisher tinyBuild Games have released a new trailer for their upcoming game ReStory, as well as a free demo as part of Steam Next Fest. In case you haven't seen the game yet, this is a chilled-out electronics repair simulator set in the Y2K-era of Japan, as people will bring you different gadgets and electronics to repair to the best of your ability. Enjoy the trailer above as the demo will be available from June 115-22.

Repair What You Can During The Y2K Era In ReStory

In this game, you run an electronics repair shop, meticulously restore nostalgic Y2K-era devices, including officially licensed Atari consoles, and interact with customers to experience a branching storyline with multiple endings that depend on your choices. Greet customers, take their devices in for repairs, manage your finances, and surf the web for spare parts. Relax and enjoy running your own small shop in a game created with love and respect for the one-of-a-kind vibe of the Japanese urban life in the mid-2000s.

Fix a variety of nostalgic devices inspired by iconic game consoles, handhelds, phones, cameras, music players, and home appliances. Carefully take each gadget apart, clean it, replace faulty parts, and assemble it back together using your trusty toolset. The way you interact with each customer can change their lives forever. Will you report on a disturbing find inside the former gangster's phone, or help a lovestruck student confess to his crush? Make your own choices and see how they impact the branching storyline.

Relaxing electronics repair shop management

A wide range of nostalgic 2000s devices to repair

In-depth device cleaning and restoration system

Y2K-era web browser to hunt for spare parts

A variety of in-person and online orders to fulfill

Multiple tools for device repairs

Iconic Atari consoles, officially licensed for the game

Customers with unique stories and dialogues

Replayable branching storyline with choices impacting the ending

A distinct, chill vibe of urban life in Japan

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