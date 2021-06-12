Review: Godtear: Luella, The Raging Storm Set By Steamforged Games

We got ahold of quite a few sets from Steamforged Games' epic fantasy board game Godtear recently. This includes not only the two starter sets – the Eternal Glade and The Borderlands – but also a couple of individual champion sets. As it stands, we still haven't been able to play this game with anyone yet. However, luckily for us, Steamforged Games themselves has put out a few strategy guides on how to enter the fray with characters like Luella, the Raging Storm. Having studied this, here's what we think of her and her Shieldmaidens!

Luella is a "Maelstrom" champion, meaning she is one of the leaders in this game that deals primarily with blitzing opponents quickly and effectively. However, she only has three follower Shieldmaidens, which puts a relatively big damper on any really effective strategic planning her pilot would be working with. Really, Luella is mainly a run-and-done, area-of-effect kind of lady. If you enjoy simple game plans, she's the one for you.

Notably, what Luella lacks in numbers she makes up for in hardiness and sheer firepower. Luella has more hit points than any of the other Maelstrom characters, according to the strategy page for her, and hits like a tank, which, it seems, is more overall than can be said for other Maelstroms. To make things even more fired up, her ultimate ability AoE's and bypasses the capacity for opponents in range to dodge the attack. We haven't played this game yet but that seems quite strong even to hear about.

Have you played Godtear before? Is this sort of strategy strong, and/or advisable to new players? Let us know what you think in the comments below!