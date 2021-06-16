Review: Malifaux Third Edition's The Damned, By Wyrd Miniatures

There was a lot of hype surrounding The Damned, one of the newer miniatures for the third edition of Malifaux, a game by Wyrd Miniatures. Many people were remarkably hyped about its release, judging its stats in a very positive way and praising its render's interesting visual design. Well, after many a day with The Damned being a sold-out model in most places, we finally got ahold of one for review purposes. Here is what we think of it!

Off the bat, we were sure this model was going to be much larger than it actually is. Even not having put it together yet, it's clear that the miniature is pretty small. This is based on the base size, as it were, a 40mm base instead of the 50mm we could have sworn it was. The stat card say 40mm, so we can't complain, but we expected somewhat more than this. However, the model makes up greatly for its diminutive stature with a Napoleonic level of compensation mechanically. The ability to damage opposing forces when something nearby heals is quite strong, and might lead to a "death by 1,000 cuts"-style game in a Jedza build, something we would like to do following the English Ivan games we wish to conduct soon. Additionally, it can heal various models off of the slaughter of models through melee attacks. That's quite powerful as well.

All in all, the model is smaller than we'd like it to be, but it makes up for it in combat prowess in the scope of the game overall. While this is an objective-based skirmisher, we think The Damned would make for a fantastic bruiser model in your games. But what do you think? Is The Damned a good model for Malifaux? Did Wyrd Miniatures mean to make the model smaller than we'd like? Let us know your theories and thoughts in the comments below!