Review: Wyrd Games' Malifaux Explorer's Society Starter Set

For the past few weeks, we have been reviewing miniatures from Wyrd Game's objective-based skirmisher wargame Malifaux. We reviewed a number of minis that delved into the philosophy of the shadow as well as an undead Wendigo-appearing miniature. This must have attracted the attention of Wyrd themselves, for they have sent us a review copy of their newest starter set, revolving around the very faction that ties the aforementioned models together: The Explorer's Society. Here's what we think of that starter set!

From the weight of this kit, we realized that the box contained a ton of cool items. As it were, the box contains the following minis:

Mr. Ngaatoro, the Henchman miniature of this box

Tannenbaum, an Enfocrer miniature

two Hopeful Prospects, a pair of Minion minis

bases for these miniatures, including three 30mm bases and a 40mm base (this box came with an extra 30mm base, but that's potentially because Mr. Ngaatoro's base size may have been changed during development)

But that is far from what this box holds in its entirety. The accompanying non-miniature items that support this starter set are as such:

ten Scheme Markers for marking down completed objectives, made of punch-out cardboard

A measuring widget, made of the same cardboard

the stat cards for the aforementioned miniatures as well as two copies of each general Upgrade for the Explorer's Society and a reference card to refer to when applying conditions or check the game flow

a Fate deck themed after the Explorer's Society

When delving into the box itself, it became known that the minis come pre-assembled. We have had some discussion in our reviews of the models from Wyrd Games' other wargame, The Other Side, about the propensity for these pre-assembled minis to be a bit bendy due to the materials used, and unfortunately the same happened noticeably with the barrel of one of the Hopeful Prospects' guns. It looked almost like a scene from Looney Tunes, in a way. However, this is honestly remedied with hot water, a gentle reposing of the miniature, and cold water to re-set the mini, according to Wyrd.

Honestly? This starter set is a great introduction for players to get into a game like Malifaux. Other skirmish-style wargames should take note. It's enough to get prospective players interested while still exciting veterans who are seeking to get into the Explorer's Society. Other starter sets by Wyrd Games will surely be of a similar model, if you'll pardon the expression, and that's plenty of reason for Wyrd to celebrate.

What do you think? Is Wyrd Games' new starter set a good gauge of cool items for the aspiring Malifaux player? Is it perhaps too much swag for that demographic? Let us know what you think in the comments below!