Rhydon Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: Evolving Stars Event
The Evolving Stars event is now live in Pokémon GO. This evolution-themed event tasks players with evolving their one Cosmog (for now) into Cosmoem. In addition to these new Cosmoem-focused tasks, there has also been a shift in the raid rotation. While Yveletal is on its way out of Tier Five raids, Tier Three is delivering evolved Pokémon to battle. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on and defeat Rhydon in Tier Three raids and find out if this Pokémon can or cannot be Shiny in Pokémon GO.
Top Rhydon Counters
Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Rhydon counters as such:
- Mega Blastoise: Water Gun, Hydro Cannon
- Kartana: Razor Leaf, Leaf Blast
- Shadow Swampert: Water Gun, Hydro Cannon
- Mega Gyarados: Waterfall, Hydro Pump
- Shadow Feraligatr: Water Gun, Hydro Cannon
- Shadow Gyarados: Waterfall, Hydro Pump
- Shadow Exeggutor: Bullet Seed, Solar Beam
- Mega Venusaur: Vine Whip, Frenzy Plant
- Zarude: Vine Whip, Power Whip
- Shadow Torterra: Razor Leaf, Frenzy Plant
It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Rhydon with efficiency.
- Sky Forme Shaymin: Grass-type Hidden Power, Grass Knot
- Kyogre: Waterfall, Surf
- Kingler: Bubble, Crabhammer
- Tapu Bulu: Bullet Seed, Grass Knot
- Swampert: Water Gun, Hydro Cannon
- Samurott: Waterfall, Hydro Cannon
- Roserade: Razor Leaf, Grass Knot
- Celebi: Magical Leaf, Leaf Storm
- Feraligatr: Water Gun, Hydro Cannon
- Sceptile: Bullet Seed, Frenzy Plant
How Many Trainers Are Needed?
Rhydon can be defeated by solo trainers. If you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have two Pokémon GO players.
Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. I would try Pinap Berries on Rhydon first, though, as it is an evolved form and offers more Candy.
Shiny Odds
Rhydon cannot be encountered in its Shiny form. In order to get a Shiny Rhydon, you much catch and evolve a Shiny Rhyhorn.