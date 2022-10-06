Rhydon Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: Evolving Stars Event

The Evolving Stars event is now live in Pokémon GO. This evolution-themed event tasks players with evolving their one Cosmog (for now) into Cosmoem. In addition to these new Cosmoem-focused tasks, there has also been a shift in the raid rotation. While Yveletal is on its way out of Tier Five raids, Tier Three is delivering evolved Pokémon to battle. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on and defeat Rhydon in Tier Three raids and find out if this Pokémon can or cannot be Shiny in Pokémon GO.

Top Rhydon Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Rhydon counters as such:

Mega Blastoise: Water Gun, Hydro Cannon

Kartana: Razor Leaf, Leaf Blast

Shadow Swampert: Water Gun, Hydro Cannon

Mega Gyarados: Waterfall, Hydro Pump

Shadow Feraligatr: Water Gun, Hydro Cannon

Shadow Gyarados: Waterfall, Hydro Pump

Shadow Exeggutor: Bullet Seed, Solar Beam

Mega Venusaur: Vine Whip, Frenzy Plant

Zarude: Vine Whip, Power Whip

Shadow Torterra: Razor Leaf, Frenzy Plant

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Rhydon with efficiency.

Sky Forme Shaymin: Grass-type Hidden Power, Grass Knot

Kyogre: Waterfall, Surf

Kingler: Bubble, Crabhammer

Tapu Bulu: Bullet Seed, Grass Knot

Swampert: Water Gun, Hydro Cannon

Samurott: Waterfall, Hydro Cannon

Roserade: Razor Leaf, Grass Knot

Celebi: Magical Leaf, Leaf Storm

Feraligatr: Water Gun, Hydro Cannon

Sceptile: Bullet Seed, Frenzy Plant

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Rhydon can be defeated by solo trainers. If you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have two Pokémon GO players.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. I would try Pinap Berries on Rhydon first, though, as it is an evolved form and offers more Candy.

Shiny Odds

Rhydon cannot be encountered in its Shiny form. In order to get a Shiny Rhydon, you much catch and evolve a Shiny Rhyhorn.