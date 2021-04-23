Rhydon Tier Three Raid Guide In Pokémon GO: April 2021

Rhydon is currently available as a Tier Three raid in Pokémon GO during the Sustainability Week event. Let's take a look at the top counters to help trainers take down this Pokémon, a dual Ground/Rock-type. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on this Kanto classic and perfect your catching strategy.

Rhydon official artwork. Credit: Pokémon Company International

Top Rhydon Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Rhydon counters as such:

  • Mega Blastoise (Water Gun, Hydro Cannon)
  • Shadow Swampert (Water Gun, Hydro Cannon)
  • Mega Gyarados (Waterfall, Hydro Pump)*
  • Shadow Gyarados (Waterfall, Hydro Pump)
  • Mega Venusaur (Vine Whip, Frenzy Plant)*
  • Shadow Torterra (Razor Leaf, Frenzy Plant)
  • Shadow Exeggutor (Bullet Seed, Solar Beam)
  • Kyogre (Waterfall, Surf)
  • Shadow Venusaur (Vine Whip, Frenzy Plant)
  • Kingler (Bubble, Crabhammer)

* Only one Mega Evolved Pokémon can be active at once, so your best bet is to go with the top counter: Mega Blastoise.

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow or Mega Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Rhydon with efficiency.

  • Swampert (Water Gun, Hydro Cannon)
  • Feraligatr (Water Gun, Hydro Cannon)
  • Sceptile (Bullet Seed, Frenzy Plant)
  • Roserade (Razor Leaf, Grass Knot)
  • Torterra (Razor Leaf, Frenzy Plant)
  • Gyarados (Waterfall, Hydro Cannon)
  • Empoleon (Waterfall, Hydro Cannon)
  • Tangrowth (Vine Whip, Power Whip)
  • Breloom (Bullet Seed, Grass Knot)
  • Exeggutor (Bullet Seed, Solar Beam)

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Rhydon can be defeated by solo trainers. Your best best is to go in with a pre-established team using the above counters. Niantic's suggestions prioritize Defense but you will want to prioritize Attack to complete solo Tier Three raids.

Since Rhydon is an evolved form, I would suggest using Pinap Berries to catch it in order to maximize the amount of Candy you earn.

Shiny Odds

Rhydon cannot be encountered as a Shiny. One must catch a Shiny Rhyhorn in order to get a Shiny Rhydon in Pokémon GO.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!

