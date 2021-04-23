Rhydon Tier Three Raid Guide In Pokémon GO: April 2021

Rhydon is currently available as a Tier Three raid in Pokémon GO during the Sustainability Week event. Let's take a look at the top counters to help trainers take down this Pokémon, a dual Ground/Rock-type. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on this Kanto classic and perfect your catching strategy.

Top Rhydon Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Rhydon counters as such:

Mega Blastoise (Water Gun, Hydro Cannon)

Shadow Swampert (Water Gun, Hydro Cannon)

Mega Gyarados (Waterfall, Hydro Pump)*

Shadow Gyarados (Waterfall, Hydro Pump)

Mega Venusaur (Vine Whip, Frenzy Plant)*

Shadow Torterra (Razor Leaf, Frenzy Plant)

Shadow Exeggutor (Bullet Seed, Solar Beam)

Kyogre (Waterfall, Surf)

Shadow Venusaur (Vine Whip, Frenzy Plant)

Kingler (Bubble, Crabhammer)

* Only one Mega Evolved Pokémon can be active at once, so your best bet is to go with the top counter: Mega Blastoise.

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow or Mega Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Rhydon with efficiency.

Swampert (Water Gun, Hydro Cannon)

Feraligatr (Water Gun, Hydro Cannon)

Sceptile (Bullet Seed, Frenzy Plant)

Roserade (Razor Leaf, Grass Knot)

Torterra (Razor Leaf, Frenzy Plant)

Gyarados (Waterfall, Hydro Cannon)

Empoleon (Waterfall, Hydro Cannon)

Tangrowth (Vine Whip, Power Whip)

Breloom (Bullet Seed, Grass Knot)

Exeggutor (Bullet Seed, Solar Beam)

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Rhydon can be defeated by solo trainers. Your best best is to go in with a pre-established team using the above counters. Niantic's suggestions prioritize Defense but you will want to prioritize Attack to complete solo Tier Three raids.

Since Rhydon is an evolved form, I would suggest using Pinap Berries to catch it in order to maximize the amount of Candy you earn.

Shiny Odds

Rhydon cannot be encountered as a Shiny. One must catch a Shiny Rhyhorn in order to get a Shiny Rhydon in Pokémon GO.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!