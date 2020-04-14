Voice Of Team Fortress 2 Soldier Rick May Dies From COVID-19

Rick May, the voice actor behind one of Team Fortress 2's most iconic characters and Star Fox 64's Peppy Hare has passed away after being infected by the novel coronavirus. The Seattle-based Rekindle School in Washington reported the tragic news on Monday afternoon. May had reportedly suffered a stroke in February and had subsequently been placed in a nursing home for rehabilitation purposes. Unfortunately, while there, he ended up contracting COVID-19 after coming into contact with an individual infected by the novel coronavirus. He later passed away after being transported for treatment at Seattle's Swedish Medical Center. May was 79 when he passed.

May was known primarily for his work as the Soldier in Team Fortress 2 and Peppy Hare and Andross of Star Fox 64 fame. Peppy Hare was responsible for the iconic Star Fox lines "Do a barrel roll!", which quickly became a meme even in the early days of the internet. Star Fox certainly won't be the same without May's personal touch, but neither would any new Team Fortress, if there ever were one. May also portrayed Genghis Khan and provided the voice of the narrator in Age of Empires II. Additionally, he provided a variety of different voices for both Sly 3 and SOCOM II. His contributions to the video game world were plenty, and fans are certainly beginning to feel the loss. Not long after May passed, social media became awash with heartfelt tributes to the fallen actor, with a prominent salute created with a server full of Soldier characters in Team Fortress 2 from Twitter user @DBlackjack21.

Others created emotional artwork bidding farewell to May using the Soldier to express their emotions.

The Rekindle School shared a lengthy list of May's achievements throughout his lengthy theatrical acting career. While performing, he appeared in "over 300 shows," including Oscar in The Odd Couple and Tevye in Fiddler On The Roof. The heartfelt post offered a link for those who would like to share condolences with May's family, assuring readers he would be "deeply missed." If the community response to his passing is any indication, fans are already mourning the loss of their favorite soldier.