Riolu Hatch Day & More Events Set For July 2023 In Pokémon GO

Niantic features Riolu and potentially Snorlax-themed events in Pokémon GO in July 2023. Here's what we know as well as strong theories.

Niantic will host a slate of exciting events in Pokémon GO in July 2023. Let's get into the details for the second month of the three-month-long Season of Hidden Gems.

Here are the events coming to Pokémon GO in July 2023:

July 1st – July 2nd: GO Battle Weekend

GO Battle Weekend July 6th – July 12th: 7th Anniversary Party

We will likely get information regarding this event soon. Niantic tends to highlight Kanto species for its Anniversary-themed events, as they are designed to look back at the first year of Pokémon GO. Could this be why we have the Legendary Birds of Kanto Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres in Tier Five raids this month?

July 9th: Community Day Classic: Squirtle

Community Day Classic: Squirtle July 15th – July 16th: Catching Some Z's

This is undoubtedly a Snorlax-themed event. We are actually getting Cowboy Hat Snorlax in raids during Pokémon GO Fest 2023, so I'm wondering if that costumed version will at all be involved in this mini-event.

July 22nd: Riolu Hatch Day

A one-day hitter. I'd guess that we'll get a chance to hatch Eggs with some Egg bonuses and a greater chance of hatching Riolu. It would be especially cool if there was an Egg type during the event that only featured Riolu.

July 27th – August 2nd: Adventure Week

Adventure Week is always a big one. I'm hoping we get another chance at Shiny Archen and Shiny Tirtouga, perhaps even in the wild this time.

July 30th: Community Day, focus Pokémon as-of-yet unannounced

I'd guess we'll hear about this one before we get details for Catching Some Z's, Riolu Hatch Day, and Adventure Week.

These are the Spotlight Hours and bonuses coming to Pokémon GO in July 2023:

July 4th, 2023: Rufflet with double Stardust for catching, can be Shiny

Rufflet with double Stardust for catching, can be Shiny July 11th, 2023: Wailmer with double XP for catching, can be Shiny

Wailmer with double XP for catching, can be Shiny July 18th, 2023: Rhyhorn with double Candy for catching, can be Shiny

Rhyhorn with double Candy for catching, can be Shiny July 25th, 2023: Yungoos with double Candy for transferring, can be Shiny

