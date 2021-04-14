Road 96 & Oxenfree 2 Highlight Nintendo's Indie World Showcase

Nintendo had a lot of original indie games to reveal today during the Indie World Showcase, as the Switch is stepping up its selection. Multiple studios had something awesome to show off as this particular showcase was more about the strange and unusual than just straight-up indie platforming and shooters. The big standouts being at the beginning and the end with Road 96 (which has you going down multiple paths depending on your choices) and Oxenfree 2 which has already been getting a buzz on social media as we write this. We have the complete rundown of every game from Nintendo for you here along with the stream down at the bottom.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Indie World Showcase 4.14.2021 – Nintendo Switch (https://youtu.be/2RNkRaNfCp4)