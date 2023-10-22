Posted in: Games, NACON, Video Games | Tagged: robocop, RoboCop: Rogue City, Teyon

RoboCop: Rogue City Releases Sixty Second Info Trailer

Check out the latest trailer from Nacon for the upcoming game RoboCop: Rogue City, as they tell you everything you need to know in a minute.

Nacon and developer Teyon released a new trailer for their upcoming title, RoboCop: Rogue City, giving you everything you need to know in sixty seconds. The trailer is literally designed to tell you everything you absolutely need to know about the game in a minute as they reintroduce you to the hellscape that is a future Detroit, where they are in need of cops so badly they brought one back from the dead and made him a cyborg. They do their best to introduce all the vital characters, settings, and storyline as you play this entirely new storyline set in the aftermath of the film RoboCop 2. Enjoy the video below as the game will be released on November 2 for PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

"Become the iconic part man, part machine, all cop hero and bring justice to the dangerous, crime-ridden streets of Old Detroit. With your powerful Auto-9 or one of the other 20 weapons available, eradicate criminals throughout an explosive first-person adventure. Thanks to your robotic strength and cybernetic abilities, which can be upgraded as you progress, you are the most effective officer at upholding the law. Explore open areas and complete your objectives according to your own sense of justice. Finding evidence, interrogation, and maintaining public order are just some of your daily tasks as a police officer."

"But don't take decisions lightly: your choices can determine the fate of citizens and the result of your mission. The city of Detroit has been hit by a series of crimes, and a new enemy is threatening the public order. Your investigation leads you right into the heart of a shadowy project in an original story that takes place between RoboCop 2 and 3. Explore iconic locations and meet familiar faces from the world of RoboCop. Peter Weller, the original actor, is even back on duty to voice the cybercop."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!