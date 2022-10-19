Rocket League Championship Series Fall Major Tix Go On Sale

Epic Games and Psyonix have officially opened up tickets for the Rocket League Championship Series Fall Major happening in December. This is one of the biggest events for the entire esports league before they get to the World Championships, as they will culminate three months of competition into a three-day tournament to crown a Fall Major champion. And as we slowly wind our way toward that event with teams making themselves known as contenders, they want you to be a part of one of the few in-person events they've been able to hold this season. Tix just went up for sale today with them starting at €79 per in the cheap seats, as they have opened up a good chunk of the Rotterdam Ahoy in Rotterdam, Netherlands for the event. Along with the news of tix being up, the company released a quick FAQ for the event if you're looking at attending it in person. We have more details below from the company as we now slowly make out way to it this December.

"Live Rocket League is back for the Rocket League Championship Series (RLCS) 2022-23 Season! The RLCS Fall Major is heading to Rotterdam Ahoy in Rotterdam, Netherlands, from December 8 to 11. For the final two days of competition (December 10-11), we'll be welcoming a live crowd to cheer on the best Rocket League teams in the world as they vie for all-important RLCS Points and the title of RLCS Fall Major Champions! We're very excited for fans to be able to catch the RLCS Fall Major action live at the Rotterdam Ahoy. Please keep in mind that player and fan health and safety is the top priority for holding any in-person event. If public health trends change, or regional laws or recommendations shift, we may need to adjust or change these plans."