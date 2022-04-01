Rockruff Returns To Pokémon GO Raid Rotation For Early April 2022

Did you know that Rockruff is back in raids? This Pokémon has been out for almost a month, as it arrived with the first wave of the major Alola reveal currently ongoing in Pokémon GO. It was among the most popular raids of the year so far due to its Shiny form being unlocked upon release. Also, its split evolutionary path of Lycaroc's three different forms (with two already available) has been a major incentive for players to raid, raid, raid. Rockruff was taken out of raids due to event rotations switching things up, but now this Rock-type puppy has returned to raids. Let's take a look at the current, early April 2022 raid rotation that we'll have until an event comes to Pokémon GO and switches things up.

Tier One

Klink – Shiny available, boosted rate

Munna

Snubbull – Shiny available, standard rate

Ralts – Shiny available, standard rate

Rockruff – Shiny available, boosted rate

Rockruff is the one! This is what I mean when I say that Shiny-capable species with the boosted raid/Egg-only rate enrich raids on a longterm basis in Pokémon GO. Rockruff has been in raids almost all month and it's still exciting to see it. Adding to that, the only other raid worth doing here is Klink because it shares that same rate. Now, Klink has been out for years and has always been Shiny-capable, as it was released in the same manner as Rockruff. However, there are still those who are hunting for this Shiny because it is in that same category as Rockruff that also includes Timburr and (pre-Community Day) Shinx.

Tier Three

Alakazam

Alolan Marowak – Shiny available, boosted rate

Forretress

Togetic

Alolan Marowak is the one to go after here. For the rest, I'd only engage if you're at a Gym and have your free pass on deck.

Tier Five

Tapu Lele

Mega Raids

Mega Charizard Y – Shiny available, standard Mega-capable species rate

These tiers have not shifted.