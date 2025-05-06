Posted in: Games, Grand Theft Auto 6, Rockstar Games, Video Games | Tagged: grand theft auto, GTA6

Rockstar Surprises Everyone With Another Grand Theft Auto VI Trailer

Checkout the latest trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI, as Rockstar Games reveals more of the game's primary two-thief storyline

Article Summary Rockstar Games surprises fans with a new Grand Theft Auto VI story trailer, focusing on cutscenes and narrative.

The trailer highlights the two-thief storyline starring Jason and Lucia in the state of Leonida.

No gameplay footage shown yet; the trailer builds excitement around the game’s immersive story elements.

Grand Theft Auto VI is set for release on May 26, 2026, promising the most ambitious entry in the franchise yet.

After basically giving everyone bad news last week about having the date pushed, Rockstar Games dropped a new story trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI. So first off, let's temper your expectations: this is not a gameplay video, and in fact, has absolutely nothing to do with anything gameplay-related. What you're getting is a solid two minutes of what looks to be cutscenes from the game, as they give you a better idea about the two-thief storyline that will be the primary focus of the game. It looks pretty awesome, and if this is a sample of what's to come, the story alone will be well-worth getting the title. Enjoy the trailer above as the game's current release date is May 26, 2026.

Grand Theft Auto VI

Jason and Lucia have always known the deck is stacked against them. But when an easy score goes wrong, they find themselves on the darkest side of the sunniest place in America, in the middle of a criminal conspiracy stretching across the state of Leonida — forced to rely on each other more than ever if they want to make it out alive.

Grand Theft Auto VI heads to the state of Leonida, home to the neon-soaked streets of Vice City and beyond in the biggest, most immersive evolution of the Grand Theft Auto series yet. Rockstar Games pioneered the open-world genre of video games with the launch of Grand Theft Auto III in 2001. With each successive blockbuster entry in the series including Grand Theft: Vice City, Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, and Grand Theft Auto IV, Grand Theft Auto has become one of the biggest selling, most critically acclaimed and influential properties in all of modern entertainment. The most recent iteration in the series, Grand Theft Auto V, has sold over 190 million units to date. Rockstar Games' blockbuster western series, Red Dead Redemption has sold over 81 million units worldwide to date, with its most recent release, Red Dead Redemption 2, breaking new ground in fidelity and immersion.

