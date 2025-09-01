Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: indie.io, Rogue Labyrinth, Tea Witch Games

Rogue Labyrinth Drops New Launch Trailer With Release

Check out the official launch trailer for the game Rogue Labyrinth, as it has officially been released today on PC via Steam

Article Summary Rogue Labyrinth launches on Steam—dive into a dynamic, action-narrative roguelite adventure now.

Battle through shifting biomes, face fierce rivals, and wield hundreds of powers in ever-changing runs.

Use creative combat: turn anything into a projectile and try varied weapons, builds, and abilities each run.

Boost your fame, forge alliances, gain powerful boons, and yes—even enjoy a fishing minigame!

Indie game developer Tea Witch Games and publisher indie.io have released a brand-new trailer for Rogue Labyrinth today, as the game has officially been released. The trailer is about a minute long and gives you a better idea of what's happening in the game ahead of diving in and playing the action-narrative roguelite, which you can do right now on Steam. Enjoy!

Rogue Labyrinth

Get this. Your peaceful country of Lantanas has been taken over by an egocentric billionaire. Oh, and he built a colosseum labyrinth at the base of the largest Great Tree in the world! Now we're supposed to fight to become the next monarch of Lantanas?! Battle up the ranks of the procedurally generated roguelite Labyrinth! Utilize hundreds of powers and artifacts against dozens of hired monsters and 7 unique rivals.

Countries Have Come: The Labyrinth shifts and changes every run, with different choices generating new and exciting maps. Roguelite levels are split into 4 biomes with 100s of different rooms you can encounter throughout your run, each based on the countries participating. You're not only fighting against the labyrinth, but other rivals who all have their own reasons for being there.

There are multiple weapons and forms to choose from and builds to gain in each run, made different every time through given upgrades and choices. You can hit everything across the map like trees, rocks, other enemies, projectiles, and so on. It feels like a "controlled-bullet hell" which is unique and fun! Fight Your Way: Bash with your branch, throw thornballs, or use rival abilities like pulsing pillars, spiky bubbles, spinning boomerangs, and more!

Bash with your branch, throw thornballs, or use rival abilities like pulsing pillars, spiky bubbles, spinning boomerangs, and more! Play Politics: Make friends (or enemies) with rivals, employees, & monsters in-between fighting in the labyrinth to upgrade your abilities. Learn their battle techniques or maybe invite them to dinner?

Make friends (or enemies) with rivals, employees, & monsters in-between fighting in the labyrinth to upgrade your abilities. Learn their battle techniques or maybe invite them to dinner? Attract the Audience: The more enemies you defeat, the higher your fan fame meter gets. Once the fans are hyped, they'll watch you battle and may reward you.

The more enemies you defeat, the higher your fan fame meter gets. Once the fans are hyped, they'll watch you battle and may reward you. Benefactor Boons: Rich folks from around the world are betting on their favorites to win. Use their boons to enhance your abilities and make them look good!

Rich folks from around the world are betting on their favorites to win. Use their boons to enhance your abilities and make them look good! Fishing Minigame: Because ALL good games have a fishing minigame…

