Roguelike Deck-Building Game To The Stars Announced
Blowfish Studios and indie developer Stellar Cartography have announced a brand new roguelike deck-building game with To The Stars. You will explore the galaxy with a crew of interesting creatures to find new worlds and have some thrilling adventures, all with some cool game mechanics to spice things up a little. The big selling point for us in this game is the art style, as they have gone out of their way to make something that stands out and compliments the gameplay with some awesome visuals. Enjoy the trailer for the game as the team will be releasing it on PC and console sometime in Q2 2023.
What's a disgraced captain of a renowned treasure-hunting brigade to do when they fail to make a name for themselves? Open a universe-wide touring service, of course! Surf a procedurally generated sea of stars while recruiting a group of…quirky, yet talented alien crewmates. Utilize their distinct abilities to effectively manage the voyages ahead and, most importantly, ensure guests have a great time aboard your spaceship.
The galaxy is full of threats, so cruise cautiously and keep an eye out for territorial tyrants and rival tour agencies. Ready a deck with an elite arsenal of aliens, weapons, bonuses, abilities, and ships to safely ferry passengers through the final frontier. Prepare for real-time strategy battles – deploy Neela the Great, the best darn pilot in the galaxy, Zelbob, the slyest smuggler in the sector, and more colorful characters to eliminate galactic threats with style. Tons of randomized scenarios will require the quick thinking of a true con artist, the expert guidance of a captain, or simply the raw PEW PEW SMASH power of a seasoned celestial barbarian – whichever makes more sense at the time. Sustain a diverse crew to guarantee passenger safety and keep the business thriving.